Babul Supriyo formally resigns as MP

"My heart is heavy as I had began my political career with the BJP. I thank the PM, party chief, and Amit Shah. They showed confidence in me. I had left politics wholeheartedly. I thought that if I am not a part of the party, I should not keep any seat for myself," he said after meeting Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Moneycontrol News
October 19, 2021 / 01:08 PM IST
Former union minister Babul Supriyo in October 18 said that he will meet Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on October 19 to formally resign as a Lok Sabha MP.

Former union minister Babul Supriyo in October 18 said that he will meet Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on October 19 to formally resign as a Lok Sabha MP.

Former BJP leader Babul Supriyo formally resigned as an MP on Tuesday, a month after he quit the party to join the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC. Supriyo thanked the BJP leadership for the confidence they had shown in him.

"My heart is heavy as I had began my political career with the BJP. I thank the PM, party chief, and Amit Shah. They showed confidence in me. I had left politics wholeheartedly. I thought that if I am not a part of the party, I should not keep any seat for myself," he said after meeting Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The development comes after the two-term MP from West Bengal’s Asansol had on September 20 — two days after joining the state’s ruling Trinamool Congress party — written to Birla, seeking a "brief" appointment with him to formally resign as a member of the House.

The singer-turned-politician has repeatedly stressed that he did not want to continue as an MP since he was no longer a member of the party for which he won the seat.

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Babul Supriyo #India #Lok Sabha #Politics
first published: Oct 19, 2021 01:11 pm

