Last Updated : Jul 02, 2020 11:51 AM IST | Source: PTI

Babri trial: Uma Bharti appears before CBI court

The CBI court is currently recording the statements of 32 accused under CrPC section 313 (court's power to examine the accused), a stage in the trial that follows the examination of prosecution witnesses.

Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti Thursday appeared in person before a special CBI court here conducting trial in the 1992 Babri mosque demolition case.

She is the 19th accused to depose before the court in the over 27-year-old case.
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 11:35 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

