B S Yediyurappa bags first-ever 'Best MLA Award', instituted by Karnataka Assembly

PTI
September 24, 2021 / 06:18 PM IST

The Karnataka Assembly on Friday conferred its first-ever 'Best MLA Award' on former Chief Minister and ruling BJP MLA B S Yediyurappa recognising his long stint in electoral politics and best performance as member of the House.

Karnataka speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri said the award was instituted on the suggestions of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla who had said that all the legislative assemblies and councils should honour their best members.

On Birla's suggestion, a committee has been constituted under the Assembly Speaker's chairmanship which comprises Chief Minister, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister and members from the opposition parties.

He added that this award, which will be given annually, is only for the members of the House and not Ministers.

Yediyurappa, who had served the state as chief minister four times, stepped down on July 26 this year.

He got elected to the Karnataka assembly in 1983 for the first time. He also was a member of the legislative council and Lok Sabha MP.
