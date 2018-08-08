App
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2018 11:20 AM IST | Source: PTI

B K Hariprasad of Congress to be opposition nominee for Rajya Sabha deputy chairman's post: Sources

Today is the last date for filing of nominations.Sixty-four-year-old

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress MP B K Hariprasad will be the opposition's candidate for the post of Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson, sources said today.

Several opposition parties, who have joined hands against the BJP, decided to field a joint candidate to take on the NDA nominee, Harivansh Narayan Singh of the JD(U), for the August 9 election.

Today is the last date for filing of nominations.Sixty-four-year-old Hariprasad is a Congress member of Rajya Sabha from Karnataka.

The Congress decided to field its nominee as the joint opposition candidate after the other parties in the opposition bloc chose not to nominate their members.
tags #India #Politics #Rajya Sabha

