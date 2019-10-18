Azam Khan breaks down at UP rally, Jaya Prada says it’s ‘curse of women’s tears’

Actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada was associated with the Samajwadi Party for years before she joined the Bharatiya Janata Party

Actor turned politician, BJP's Jaya Prada hit back at her former colleague and now political rival Azam Khan by saying that he is suffering the consequence of making women shed tears after the SP leader broke down at a UP rally.

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader said on October 17 that the senior Samajwadi Party leader went through the tearful episode at one of his election rallies for the upcoming Rampur bypolls, because “women cursed him”.

Khan, who broke down in full public view after being accused of stealing farm animals, had earlier poked fun at the former Bollywood actor, calling her a “good actress”.

According to a News18 report, Jaya Prada was seeking votes for the saffron party in Azam Khan’s Lok Sabha constituency, when she said: “This is a curse of the tears women have shed because of him. He is now crying in every public meeting. He used to call me a good actor, but what is he doing now?”

Khan reportedly has more than 80 cases registered against him, including a case of land encroachment. He was referring to the same at the October 16 poll rally when he said: “I have been slammed with IPC 307 (attempt to murder). My self-respect proved too costly for me. Now, the accusation that I have stolen goats and hens will also remain with me. “Oh God! Why didn’t you kill me at that very moment if I had ever committed such a crime?”

The senior politician had added, he was paying the price of safeguarding the interests of the electorates from his constituency. “This is all happening because I have neither sold you nor myself,” he had said.