    Ayushman Bharat first and only scheme in world that gives health coverage to 80 crore people, says Amit Shah

    Crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this achievement, Shah also said the number of medical colleges had gone up from 387 to 596 across the country since 2014.

    PTI
    January 30, 2023 / 07:04 PM IST
    File Image: Union Minister Amit Shah

    The Ayushman Bharat Yojana, the Centre’s flagship health scheme, is the first and only such complete mechanism in the world that provides cover of Rs 5 lakh to 80 crore people, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday.

    Crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this achievement, Shah also said the number of medical colleges had gone up from 387 to 596 across the country since 2014. He was addressing a function virtually after inaugurating the Shiv Gyan Moti Lal (SGML) Eye Hospital in Ujjain, some 190 kilometres from here.

    ”In the whole world, this (Ayushman Bharat Yojana) is the first and only example of providing complete health care coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh to 80 crore people nationwide,” an official release quoted Shah as saying.

    Shah said the number of medical colleges in the country has increased from 387 to 596, the number of MBBS seats has been gone up from 51,000 to 89,000 and the number of PG seats now stands at 60,000, up from 31,000, under the Modi government.