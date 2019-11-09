Ayodhya Verdict: Significant and decisive step towards construction of Ram Temple, says VHP

Reacting to the Supreme Court's verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute case, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad's working president Alok Kumar said on November 9 that the verdict is a "significant and decisive" step towards the construction of the Ram Temple.

"Today is a day of rejoicing, satisfaction and fulfillment. This verdict... is one of the greatest judicial verdicts in the world. The Hindu community the world over has been anxiously waiting for this verdict for the past 70 years. We express our gratitude to the SC for this," Kumar said while addressing a press conference.

"By nature, Hindus remain within their limits. So we believe that nobody would take any extreme step in expression of joy. Everyone should try to keep the harmony within Bharatiya society. Today is also day of expressing gratitude and thanksgiving," Kumar added.

The senior VHP leader also expressed gratitude to the "known and unknown Hindus who participated in this centuries old struggle". The organisation also thanked the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), whose "untiring efforts enabled the SC to arrive at the verdict".

"We also expect from the government that according to the verdict, they should expeditiously take further steps. This is an important step ahead for the establishment of Ram Mandir. It is certain that as this temple rises, it will... build an organised and harmonious Hindu society," Kumar said.

Earlier today, a five-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, and also comprising Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer, in a unanimous decision said that possession of the disputed 2.7 acre land rights will be handed over to the deity, Ram Lalla, who is one of the three litigants in the case.

The possession, however, will remain with a central government receiver.