App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Nov 09, 2019 02:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ayodhya Verdict: Significant and decisive step towards construction of Ram Temple, says VHP

The senior VHP leader also expressed gratitude to the "known and unknown Hindus who participated in this centuries old struggle"

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: PTI
Image: PTI

Reacting to the Supreme Court's verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute case, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad's working president Alok Kumar said on November 9 that the verdict is a "significant and decisive" step towards the construction of the Ram Temple.

"Today is a day of rejoicing, satisfaction and fulfillment. This verdict... is one of the greatest judicial verdicts in the world. The Hindu community the world over has been anxiously waiting for this verdict for the past 70 years. We express our gratitude to the SC for this," Kumar said while addressing a press conference.

"By nature, Hindus remain within their limits. So we believe that nobody would take any extreme step in expression of joy. Everyone should try to keep the harmony within Bharatiya society. Today is also day of expressing gratitude and thanksgiving," Kumar added.

Close

Also read: Supreme Court awards land to Hindu side; Muslims to get alternative plot for mosque

related news

The senior VHP leader also expressed gratitude to the "known and unknown Hindus who participated in this centuries old struggle". The organisation also thanked the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), whose "untiring efforts enabled the SC to arrive at the verdict".

"We also expect from the government that according to the verdict, they should expeditiously take further steps. This is an important step ahead for the establishment of Ram Mandir. It is certain that as this temple rises, it will... build an organised and harmonious Hindu society," Kumar said.

Earlier today, a five-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, and also comprising Justices SA  Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer, in a unanimous decision said that possession of the disputed 2.7 acre land rights will be handed over to the deity, Ram Lalla, who is one of the three litigants in the case.

The possession, however, will remain with a central government receiver.

For live updates on the Ayodhya Verdict, click here

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 9, 2019 02:55 pm

tags #Ayodhya case verdict #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.