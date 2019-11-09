Ayodhya Verdict: Appeal all parties to abide by secular values, says Congress in statement

Reacting to the Supreme Court of India's verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case, Congress on November 9 said that it respects the verdict and appealed all parties and communities to maintain peace and harmony.



"We appeal to all the parties concerned and to all communities to abide by the secular values and spirit of fraternity enshrined in our Constitution and to maintain peace and harmony. It is the responsibility of each one of us to reaffirm our tradition of mutual respect and unity among all that has defined our society through the ages," the Congress said in a statement.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, meanwhile, also reacted, stating that Lord Ram's name cannot be used to divide.

"Ram is sacrifice, Ram is bhaichara, Lord Ram’s name cannot be used to divide. Those who do this in the name of Ram, don’t understand him at all. The doors are now closed for the BJP to use Ram for its power hunger," Surjewala said.

A five-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, and also comprising Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer, in a unanimous decision said that possession of the disputed 2.7 acre land rights will be handed over to the deity, Ram Lalla, who is one of the three litigants in the case.

The possession, however, will remain with a central government receiver.