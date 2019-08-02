Ayodhya land dispute: Supreme Court to hear case daily from August 6 after mediation fails

The Supreme Court, on August 2, said that it will commission hearing on the Ayodhya land dispute from August 6 on a daily basis.

The move comes in after the apex-court-ordered mediation on the politically sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case failed.

Asserting that "The mediation panel has not been able to achieve any final settlement", Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said, "The hearing of the case will be on a day-to-day basis, hearing to begin from August 6th."

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by CJI Gogoi took note of the report of the three member mediation panel, headed by former apex court judge FMI Kalifulla, that its effort to find out an amicable resolution to the dispute have failed.

The mediation panel in its report submitted on August 1 said the Hindu and the Muslim parties have not been able to find a solution to the vexatious dispute.

With inputs from PTI