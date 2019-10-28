Ayodhya case: Kalyan Singh says matter before court, inappropriate to comment

Senior BJP leader Kalyan Singh has said it was "inappropriate" to comment on the possibility of constructing a temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya as the matter is before the apex court. He was asked about statements by some BJP leaders on the prospects of constructing the temple at the site.

"All should wait for the Supreme Court verdict as saying anything before it by any of the parties concerned is not appropriate," Singh told reporters on Sunday.

The BJP leader advised people to be "patient" instead of trying to preempt the situation as it is expected that the long-awaited judgement" would be delivered before November 17.