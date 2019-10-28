App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 28, 2019 01:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ayodhya case: Kalyan Singh says matter before court, inappropriate to comment

"All should wait for the Supreme Court verdict as saying anything before it by any of the parties concerned is not appropriate," Singh told reporters on Sunday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Kalyan Singh (Image: Twitter)
Kalyan Singh (Image: Twitter)

Senior BJP leader Kalyan Singh has said it was "inappropriate" to comment on the possibility of constructing a temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya as the matter is before the apex court. He was asked about statements by some BJP leaders on the prospects of constructing the temple at the site.

"All should wait for the Supreme Court verdict as saying anything before it by any of the parties concerned is not appropriate," Singh told reporters on Sunday.

The BJP leader advised people to be "patient" instead of trying to preempt the situation as it is expected that the long-awaited judgement" would be delivered before November 17.

Close
Singh was the Uttar Pradesh chief minister when the disputed structure was pulled down on December 6, 1992.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 28, 2019 01:05 pm

tags #Ayodhya case #Current Affairs #India #Kalyan Singh #Politics

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.