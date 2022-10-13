Awaiting final verdict of SC on hijab: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (File Image)

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said the final verdict on the 'hijab' (head scarf) issue is important.

"The final verdict on the hijab row is very important as its impact is not restricted to Karnataka but on the whole country. So they have to wait for the final verdict," Bommai told reporters in Huvinahadagali.

He said the court was seized of the controversy and two judges of the apex court have given their verdict. He would give his reaction only after going through the judgement copy.

"There were lot of dimensions to the hijab row. The demand of students is different and the government order is different. Since it involves national and international issues, the government is expecting a clear verdict from the court," Bommai said.