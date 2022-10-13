English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Awaiting final verdict of SC on hijab: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

    "The final verdict on the hijab row is very important as its impact is not restricted to Karnataka but on the whole country. So they have to wait for the final verdict," Bommai told reporters in Huvinahadagali.

    PTI
    October 13, 2022 / 10:43 PM IST
    Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (File Image)

    Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (File Image)

    Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said the final verdict on the 'hijab' (head scarf) issue is important.

    "The final verdict on the hijab row is very important as its impact is not restricted to Karnataka but on the whole country. So they have to wait for the final verdict," Bommai told reporters in Huvinahadagali.

    He said the court was seized of the controversy and two judges of the apex court have given their verdict. He would give his reaction only after going through the judgement copy.

    "There were lot of dimensions to the hijab row. The demand of students is different and the government order is different. Since it involves national and international issues, the government is expecting a clear verdict from the court," Bommai said.
    PTI
    Tags: #Basavaraj Bommai #hijab #Karnataka #SC #verdict
    first published: Oct 13, 2022 10:43 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.