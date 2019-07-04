App
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2019 08:24 AM IST | Source: PTI

Avoid tall promises, difference between words & deeds leads to credibility crisis: Rajnath Singh to 1st-time MPs

Addressing the first-time MPs of the lower house in an orientation programme organised by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, Singh said, "As a public representative, every member of parliament should keep in mind that the interest of the country is above the interest of his or her party. We have not only come here to strengthen the party, but we have come here to strengthen the country."

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh cautioned first-time MPs to not make tall promises in public, saying any difference between words and deeds will lead to credibility crisis for them. Singh, the deputy leader of Lok Sabha, said they might have become members of parliament but they should not let ego overcome them, otherwise they will be diminished.

Addressing the first-time MPs of the lower house in an orientation programme organised by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, Singh said, "As a public representative, every member of parliament should keep in mind that the interest of the country is above the interest of his or her party. We have not only come here to strengthen the party, but we have come here to strengthen the country."

Emphasising that members should restrain from making tall promises to people in their respective constituencies, Singh said, "If you make promises then fulfil them otherwise MPs should restrain from doing so...from making tall promises. Difference between words and deeds leads to credibility crisis."

Underlining the importance of humility for parliamentarians, Singh candidly told the MPs that they are public representatives and "if ego overcomes them, they will be diminished."

He said for cheap publicity or for getting media attention, members should not do anything that would lower the dignity of the House.

Stating that India's parliamentary system works for the people, he said the treasury benches and the opposition should move forward together with this objective. "And maintaining this responsibility of our healthy democratic tradition lies with all elected MPs."

First Published on Jul 4, 2019 08:12 am

tags #India #Politics

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.