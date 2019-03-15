App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 15, 2019 10:37 AM IST | Source: PTI

Avoid politically coloured posts on social media, UP cops told ahead of Lok Sabha polls

By showing "restraint" in their social media activities, police personnel can discharge their duties better and people can come to them with their grievances without any fear, he said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Police personnel in Uttar Pradesh have been directed to exercise restraint while posting on social media and avoid any "politically coloured" remarks that may call into question their impartiality in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"We have advised our personnel to avoid social media updates which might be controversial and show them favouring any political party. The message should not go that cops are for or against any political party," Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh told PTI.

By showing "restraint" in their social media activities, police personnel can discharge their duties better and people can come to them with their grievances without any fear, he said.

The advisory to the police personnel also said that they "should avoid taking any gift from any political party or candidate, avoid posting politically coloured social media updates and remain impartial and non-partisan during the polls".

related news

The police personnel have been asked not to get influenced by any political party or indulge in harassment of political workers, leaders or supporters.

"The policemen through their conduct should not express support for any political personality or group," he said, asking them to avoid discussing voting preferences for any party or leader.

The UP Police has around 1.85 lakh personnel.

The DGP had issued an advisory in October last year after the murder of Apple executive Vivek Tiwari in the state capital in which two constables were allegedly involved. The two cops were sacked after the incident.

The family members and friends of the two sacked constables had started a campaign on social media in their favour, even soliciting funds from people to fight their case.

After the media reports regarding this, the DGP had issued a 17-point charter for the police personnel on social media activities to prevent any "bad name to the force".

For polls, the UP DGP has asked the personnel to honestly discharge their duties before and during the polling process in the state, which accounts for 80 Lok Sabha seats.

The Election Commission has announced the schedule for polls, which will be held in seven phases in Uttar Pradesh between April 11 and May 19, with the counting of votes to be held on May 23.

Votes would be cast on April 11, 18, 23 and 29 and May 6, 12 and 19 in UP.
First Published on Mar 15, 2019 10:31 am

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Sunjay Kapur's Wife Priya Sachdev Posts Birthday Wishes for His Ex Kar ...

Partial Relief for Sreesanth as SC Asks BCCI to Reconsider Life Ban on ...

Shraddha Kapoor Opts Out of Saina Nehwal Biopic, Parineeti Chopra to R ...

'Full House' Fans & Twitter Know Lori Loughlin Dealt with School Admis ...

Mahindra XUV300 Crosses 13,000 Bookings Within a Month of Launching in ...

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: 15 Most Beautiful Red Carpet Looks

Riding on The Popularity of PUBG, The Man Behind The Battle Royale Gam ...

22 Yards Movie Review: This Barun Sobti Film is Skilfully Mounted Exce ...

'BSP-SP Alliance a Conspiracy to Benefit BJP': Savitribai Phule's Take ...

A red traffic signal that proved lucky for many motorists

General elections 2019: Can N Chandrababu Naidu's TDP overcome anti-in ...

New Zealand police hunt "active shooter" after gunman opens fire at mo ...

British lawmakers overwhelmingly back Brexit delay

Calls for boycott and hiking tariffs on Chinese goods not a solution

CNBCTV18 Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open positive led by banks, HDFC B ...

Prakash Gaba on March 15: Buy ITC, NBCC, & United Spirits; sell Jet Ai ...

JPMorgan says it expects more more stability in global economy

Rupee extends gaining streak, opens higher at 69.33 a dollar

China snubs world, protects JeM chief Masood Azhar: The story of 3 kin ...

Priyanka Gandhi meets Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad: A few theori ...

New Zealand mosque shooting: Nine dead in shooting at Christchurch's M ...

Photograph movie review: Ritesh Batra’s dramedy fails to replicate T ...

Sarnath Banerjee on subverting 'truth-manufacturing industries' with f ...

Best phones under Rs 20,000 (March 2019): Poco F1, Redmi Note 7 Pro to ...

Clean Kumbh, dirty Ganga: River's transformation during Mela was 'even ...

Bailout package for debt-ridden BSNL: Keeping Air India and public sec ...

Europa League: Arsenal overcome first-leg deficit to see off Rennes; C ...

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Star brings in her 26th birthday with beau ...

Ayushmann Khurrana in legal trouble, accused of plagiarising Bala stor ...

Photograph Movie Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra's film ...

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Kalank and Brahmastra will get you apprecia ...

Actor Priya Bapat reveals why she turned down Chak De! India with Shah ...

Bulleya from RAW (Romeo Akbar Walter) marks Rabbi Shergill's return to ...

Masaba Gupta refrains from exerting her rights for alimony, as she hea ...

Avengers Endgame trailer: Iron Man lands on earth, Thor ‘likes’ Ca ...

Aamir Khan to star in a Forrest Gump remake and we can’t keep calm
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.