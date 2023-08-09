Parliament Monsoon Session 2023: Opposition slams govt on Manipur, Rijiju calls crisis ‘legacy issue’

August 09, 2023 / 07:53 AM IST

- During a Lok Sabha debate on a no-confidence motion, Union Minister Narayan Rane became angry and harshly told MP Arvind Sawant to sit down, prompting the chair's intervention.

-"Arey baith neeche (sit down)," the Union minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises said.

- As the chair intervened, the minister said Sawant does not have the 'aukat' (status) to speak against PM Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah.

- "He does not have the status to comment on PM Modi, Amit Shah. If you say something, I will show you your place," the minister said.