    Aug 09, 2023 / 07:53 am

    Parliament Monsoon Session 2023: Opposition slams govt on Manipur, Rijiju calls crisis ‘legacy issue’

    Even as the Opposition demanded immediate sacking of Manipur chief minister Biren Singh over the three-month long ethnic strife, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said the North-East was neglected by Congress governments over six decades and the current crisis is a “legacy” issue.

    Parliament Monsoon Session 2023: The Lok Sabha takes up the discussion on a no-confidence motion on Tuesday. This session is anticipated to last for 12 hour with approximately 6 hours and 41 minute allotted for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while the Congress party is granted around one hour and 15 minutes, sources close to the development cited. The debates are scheduled to unfold across two days, namely August 8 and 9, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the debate on August

    10.

    Parliament Monsoon Session 2023: Opposition slams govt on Manipur, Rijiju calls crisis 'legacy issue'
      Union Minister Kiren Rijiju
      Moneycontrol.com
    August 09, 2023 / 07:53 AM IST

      Narayan Rane loses cool, threatens opposition MP, says 'Baith neeche, aukat nahi hai'

      - During a Lok Sabha debate on a no-confidence motion, Union Minister Narayan Rane became angry and harshly told MP Arvind Sawant to sit down, prompting the chair's intervention.

      -"Arey baith neeche (sit down)," the Union minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises said.

      - As the chair intervened, the minister said Sawant does not have the 'aukat' (status) to speak against PM Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah.

      - "He does not have the status to comment on PM Modi, Amit Shah. If you say something, I will show you your place," the minister said.

    August 09, 2023 / 07:38 AM IST

      Kiren Rijuju says Opposition will regret the move

      “The Opposition parties will regret bringing this no-confidence motion at the wrong time and in the wrong manner. India's image has reformed worldwide. All Indians living in the country or abroad believe that Narendra Modi ji's vision will make this country a developed nation by 2047. At this time, they decide to bring a no-confidence motion against such a government," says Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha.

    August 09, 2023 / 07:31 AM IST

      Opposition slams PM’s ‘maun vrat’ on Manipur; Centre says INDIA bloc should back India

