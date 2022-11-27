 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Attention turns to presidential poll after Taiwan ruling party thrashing

Reuters
Nov 27, 2022 / 08:35 AM IST

The main opposition party the Kuomintang, or KMT, romped to victory in the mayoral and county elections, winning 13 of the 21 seats up for grabs.

A supporter of the main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) and candidate Chiang Wan-an (not pictured) attends a mayoral election campaign rally in Taipei on November 26, 2022. (Photo by Sam Yeh / AFP)

Attention is turning to Taiwan's next presidential election in 2024 after the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) was thrashed at local elections on Saturday, with President Tsai Ing-wen's move to focus on China backfiring with voters.

None of those elected have direct say in policy on China.

China views the island as its own territory and has been ramping up military activities to assert those claims, fuelling global concern especially given Taiwan's major role as a semiconductor producer.

The KMT traditionally favours close ties with China but strongly denies being pro-Beijing. It had been on the back foot since 2020's presidential election loss, and also suffered a blow last December after four referendums it had championed as a show of no confidence in the government failed.

Speaking to reporters late on Saturday at party headquarters, its chairman Eric Chu said the KMT understood that only by uniting could it win.