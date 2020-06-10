'Attempts being made to topple Congress government in Rajasthan'

Rajasthan Congress chief whip and MLA Mahesh Joshi on June 10 wrote to Director General (Anti-Corruption Bureau) alleging attempts to destabilise the state government.

"I have come to know through reliable sources that attempts are being made to lure Congress MLAs and independent MLAs, who support us, in order to destabilise the state government," Joshi wrote in his letter.

Without naming anyone or any party, Joshi sought action against identified elements for the corrupt conduct and attempts made to destabilise the government.

The development comes days before the Rajya Sabha elections, which are scheduled to be held on June 19.

Meanwhile, MLAs, who were earlier summoned by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, were taken to a luxury resort along the Delhi highway in buses.

The Congress has nominated KC Venugopal and Neeraj Dangi for the elections while the BJP fielded Rajendra Gehlot and Onkar Singh Lakhawat.

In the assembly of 200, the Congress has 107 MLAs, including six those who defected to the party from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) last year. The party enjoys the support of 12 of the 13 independent MLAs in the state.

(With inputs from PTI)