App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 09:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Attempts being made to topple Congress government in Rajasthan'

Without naming anyone or any party, MLA Mahesh Joshi sought action against identified elements for the corrupt conduct

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Rajasthan Congress chief whip and MLA Mahesh Joshi on June 10 wrote to Director General (Anti-Corruption Bureau) alleging attempts to destabilise the state government.

"I have come to know through reliable sources that attempts are being made to lure Congress MLAs and independent MLAs, who support us, in order to destabilise the state government," Joshi wrote in his letter.

Without naming anyone or any party, Joshi sought action against identified elements for the corrupt conduct and attempts made to destabilise the government.

Close

The development comes days before the Rajya Sabha elections, which are scheduled to be held on June 19.

related news

Meanwhile, MLAs, who were earlier summoned by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, were taken to a luxury resort along the Delhi highway in buses.

The Congress has nominated KC Venugopal and Neeraj Dangi for the elections while the BJP fielded Rajendra Gehlot and Onkar Singh Lakhawat.

In the assembly of 200, the Congress has 107 MLAs, including six those who defected to the party from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) last year. The party enjoys the support of 12 of the 13 independent MLAs in the state.

(With inputs from PTI)



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 09:54 pm

tags #Congress #India #Politics #Rajasthan

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus outbreak: Mumbai's doubling rate improves to 24 days, higher than national average of 16 days

Coronavirus outbreak: Mumbai's doubling rate improves to 24 days, higher than national average of 16 days

Etihad Airways launches travel voucher offering 50% cash bonus

Etihad Airways launches travel voucher offering 50% cash bonus

OECD sees deepest peace-time slump in a century

OECD sees deepest peace-time slump in a century

most popular

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.