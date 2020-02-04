App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2020 02:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Attempts being made to terrorise anti-CAA protesters: Mamata Banerjee

In a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Banerjee said unlike the PM, who "calls himself a 'chowkidaar' (watchman) only during polls", she takes care of people and attends to their problems round the year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday slammed BJP leaders for allegedly branding anti-CAA protesters as "anti-nationals", and said the recent firings outside Jamia Millia University and Shaheen Bagh in Delhi were attempts to terrorise the peaceful agitators.

"I don't belong to a group that spreads hatred among masses. It is due to instigation by the BJP leaders, incidents of firing took place outside Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Millia. These are attempts to terrorize the masses," Banerjee said, while addressing a rally at Bongaon in North 24 Parganas.

Extending her support to the Shaheen Bagh protesters, Banerjee, who is also the TMC supremo, said some parties are tyring to "spread misinformation" on the issue of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

"CAA won't grant you citizenship, it will turn you into a foreigner," she added.

First Published on Feb 4, 2020 02:07 pm

tags #CAA #India #jamia millia university #Mamata Banerjee #NRC #Politics #Shaheen bagh

