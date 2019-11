Attempts being made to paint me with 'saffron': Rajinikanth on joining BJP

Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth has said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has not invited him to join the party, but it's trying to paint him with "saffron", the idealogical colour the national party is associated with, news agency ANI has reported.

Talking to reporters in Chennai on November 8, the veteran actor said that attempts were being made to paint both himself and Thiruvalluvar with saffron, referring to the recent controversy surrounding the Tamil saint-poet.

"Attempts are being made to paint me with BJP colour.. trying to paint me with saffron like Thiruvalluvar was done with. Neither Thiruvalluvar nor I will get trapped," he said with a big laugh.

The superstar further said, "making Thiruvalluvar wear a saffron stole is BJP's agenda. I think all these issues are blown out of proportion. There are issues that are of greater importance which need to be discussed. I think this is a silly issue."

When asked about senior BJP leader Pon Radhakrishnan's recent meeting with him and the former's repeated assertions that the actor should join the party, Rajinikanth said no such has invitation has been made to him.

"No offer has been made (from BJP to join the party).. definitely not," he said.

On November 1, the BJP's Tamil Nadu unit on its Twitter handle had written a couplet from Thiruvalluvar's classic "Thirukkural," questioning the use of education if the Almighty was not worshipped.

Tagging the couplet, the saffron party targeted the Dravidar Kazhagam, DMK and the Left parties for allegedly deriding God and for berating believers and questioned "what is the use of their education."

Also, the party had posted a picture of Thiruvalluvar in saffron robes with sacred ash on his forehead.

The superstar further appealed people to remain calm and respect the Supreme Court's verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute case.

