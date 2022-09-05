English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Attempts being made to destabilise democratically elected govts in non-BJP ruled states: Hemant Soren

    Hemant Soren also claimed that his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma indulged in purchase of Jharkhand MLAs.

    PTI
    September 05, 2022 / 01:28 PM IST
    Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren

    Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren

    Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday alleged that the BJP was attempting to destabilise democratically elected governments in states not ruled by it, as he tabled a confidence motion in the assembly.

    Soren also claimed that his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma indulged in purchase of Jharkhand MLAs.

    The saffron party is trying to destabilise democratically elected governments in non-BJP ruled states... The Assam CM had also attempted to purchase Jharkhand legislators, Soren said in the assembly, amid protests by opposition members, who trooped into the well of the House, shouting slogans.

    Soren alleged that the BJP was trying to create a civil war-like situation in the country by fueling riots to win elections.

    He had earlier in the day said in the assembly that opposition BJP's attempt to poach MLAs had prompted the move for a confidence motion.
    PTI
    Tags: #BJP #Congress #Hemant Soren #India #JMM #Politics
    first published: Sep 5, 2022 01:30 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.