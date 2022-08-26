English
    Attempt to topple AAP govt shows how dangerous `Operation Lotus' is for democracy: Shiv Sena

    The editorial in the Sena mouthpiece Saamana said the BJP was worried about 2024 Lok Sabha elections and scared of rival leaders like Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee and Nitish Kumar.

    PTI
    August 26, 2022 / 02:05 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena on Friday accused the BJP of trying to topple the AAP government in Delhi by using the Enforcement Directorate, and said it shows how dangerous `Operation Lotus' is for the democracy in the country.

    The editorial in the Sena mouthpiece Saamana said the BJP was worried about 2024 Lok Sabha elections and scared of rival leaders like Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee and Nitish Kumar.

    Delhi chief minister Kejriwal on Thursday accused the BJP of trying to topple his government by offering Rs 800 crore to 40 MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party for switching sides. The BJP denied the allegation.

    This shows how dangerous Operation Lotus is for democracy, Saamana editorial said, adding that raids by investigation agencies and politics of revenge were the biggest weapons of the BJP.

    The BJP's opponents often use the term 'Operation Lotus' while accusing it of making efforts to topple the state governments run by opposition parties. Lotus is the BJP's election symbol. Efforts are being made to topple the Kejriwal government using the ED, the Sena mouthpiece alleged.

    Eknath Shinde -- now Maharashtra Chief Minister -- and other rebel Shiv Sena MLAs succumbed to the pressure of central agencies but the AAP legislators in Delhi did not, it further said. Operation Lotus also did not materialise in Bihar and Telangana, it added.

    The majority secured by the BJP was not "pure" and was gained by "robbing", it said. Referring to the legal battle in the Supreme Court between the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction and Shinde group, the newspaper said the Sena has full faith in the judiciary, but justice should not be delayed.
    PTI
    Tags: #AAP #democracy #India #Operation Lotus #Politics
    first published: Aug 26, 2022 02:09 pm
