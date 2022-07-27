English
    Attempt to hide truth: BJP chief JP Nadda on Congress protests against ED summons to Sonia Gandhi

    Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday appeared before the ED for the third round of questioning in the money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 27, 2022 / 01:44 PM IST
    JP Nadda (File image)

    BJP President JP Nadda on Wednesday hit out at the Congress for its protests against the summoning of its party president Sonia Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate, saying the opposition party thinks that one family is above the law.

    Gandhi on Wednesday appeared before the ED for the third round of questioning in the money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper.

    Describing Congress protests as an attempt to hide the truth, Nadda said the Congress thinks that one family (Gandhis) is above the law. But this wouldn't work in this country as laws and rules are equal for all.

    He further said everybody is answerable in front of law, and the Gandhis should answer the investigation agencies, but they think they are above the law. Underlining that the Supreme Court has upheld the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and jurisdiction of the ED, Nadda told reporters outside Parliament that, The law is taking its own course and we all must respect the law of the land.

    Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said on the one hand it (Congress) allegedly indulged in corruption and on the other hand it is creating ruckus in Parliament.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Tags: #BJP #Congress #ED #India #JP Nadda #Politics #Sonia Gandhi
    first published: Jul 27, 2022 01:47 pm
