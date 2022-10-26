English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Attempt to hide anti-Hindu face: BJP's Manoj Tiwari over Arvind Kejriwal seeking Lakshmi, Ganesha images on currency notes

    If Kejriwal really meant what he said then he should expel former Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam and AAP’s Gujarat unit president Gopal Italia from the party for ”speaking against Hindu deities”, Tiwari demanded.

    October 26, 2022 / 02:26 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image


    BJP MP Manoj Tiwari Wednesday termed AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal’s demand of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi’s images on currency notes an ”unsuccessful attempt” to hide his party’s ”ugly anti-Hindu face” ahead of elections.


    If Kejriwal really meant what he said then he should expel former Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam and AAP’s Gujarat unit president Gopal Italia from the party for ”speaking against Hindu deities”, Tiwari demanded.


    During a media briefing on Wednesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to have images of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on currency notes. ”Despite making trying our best, sometimes our efforts do not fructify if the gods and goddesses are not blessing us. I appeal to PM (Modi) to have images of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on our currency (notes).


    ”If there is an image of Lakshmi-Ganesha on our currency (notes), our country will prosper. I will write to (the) prime minister in a day or two on this,” he said. Hitting out at the AAP national convener, former Delhi BJP chief Tiwari said it was ”an unsuccessful attempt by Kejriwal to hide the ugly face of AAP several leaders of which have openly spoken against the Sanatan Dharma and abused Hindu gods and goddesses.”


    ”All such leaders… whether it’s (Rajendra Pal) Gautam or the AAP’s Gujarat unit president are still in the party.” Kejriwal, who has so far protected his party leaders who ”insulted Hindu gods and goddesses is now trying to save his face in view of the elections”, Tiwari alleged.

    Close

    Related stories


    ”Without even a letter from you, we developed the Mahkal corridor and started Ram temple construction that you opposed quoting your grandmother,” the BJP MP said.

    He demanded that Kejriwal expels Gautam and Italia from the AAP to prove he has respect for Santan Dharma.

    Tags: #Arvind Kejriwal #currency #Manoj Tiwari
    first published: Oct 26, 2022 02:26 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.