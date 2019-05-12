App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 12, 2019 04:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Attack on BJP candidate by TMC in West Bengal act of frustration: Prakash Javadekar

The party also demanded that the Election Commission take suo motu cognisance of matter.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The BJP on May 12 termed the attack on its candidate Bharati Ghosh in West Bengal an "act of frustration" by the ruling Trinamool Congress in the state and claimed that the days of the Mamata Banerjee government are numbered.

The party also demanded that the Election Commission take suo motu cognisance of matter.

Ghosh was allegedly attacked twice by locals on May 12 when the former IPS officer tried to visit polling stations in Ghatal Lok Sabha constituency, where she is the BJP candidate, when polling was underway there.

One of her security guards was injured in stone pelting while Ghosh herself suffered minor injuries when a group of women allegedly attacked her when she tried to take a BJP agent inside a polling booth at Keshpur area in the morning.

related news

Union minister and BJP leader Prakash Javadekar said, "Stones were pelted on her car and she was also injured. Instead of taking action against the goons, Ghosh's movements have been restricted and her car, which was vandalised, has been seized by the local administration. This is unacceptable. The TMC goons are engaged in unabated violence against the BJP. This is an act of frustration."

The state CEO has sought reports from the West Midnapore district magistrate about the incidents.

Javadekar also claimed that in Jhargam Lok Sabha constituency, the body of a BJP booth president has been recovered.

Demanding that poll observers should ensure proper deployment of central forces for smooth voting, the Union minister said, "Mamata (Banerjee) says there is an expiry date for the prime minister. But the way they are conducting elections, the amount of frustration, and with the imminent defeat of the TMC, there is an expiry date of the Mamata government."
First Published on May 12, 2019 04:30 pm

tags #BJP #India #Politics #TMC

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Ranbir Kapoor reacts to Kangana Ranaut's apolitical remark, says he ha ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: Mumbai Indians too hot for CSK to handle, crowned ...

IPL 2019: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif kick start Bharat promos as Che ...

Deepika Padukone drops by to see Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in New ...

Sushmita Sen and boyfriend Rohman Shawl pay a visit to the Golden Temp ...

SOTY 2 box office collections: The Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday star ...

Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi's Chehre: Big B shares his look fro ...

Prince Harry 'named baby Archie after officer who saved his army caree ...

WATCH | Cherish All Five IPL Trophies I Have Won: Rohit

WATCH | Fitting End to Final, Just Wished I Was on Other Side: Fleming

WATCH | Chennai Super Kings Need to Get Youngsters in Their Side: Memo ...

WATCH | Inexperienced Kuldeep & Vijay Might Find it Hard to Recover: G ...

WATCH | Rahul Chahar Has the Capability to Trouble World's Best Batsme ...

IPL 2019 Final | Mumbai Reap Rewards of All Bases Covered Bowling Atta ...

WATCH | Power-Hitting Integral Part of T20 & ODI Cricket: Gavaskar

IPL 2019 Final | Chose Malinga Over Pandya for Final Over Because of E ...

WATCH | Shreyas Gopal Was my Player of the Season: Gavaskar

Naveen Patnaik demands special category status for Odisha post Fani

Pakistan reaches agreement with IMF, to get $6 billion over 3 years

Imminent crisis in NBFC sector: Corporate Affairs Secretary Injeti Sri ...

Robert Vadra posts Paraguay flag in place of Tricolour, gets trolled

For US presidential candidate Kamala Harris, memories of her Indian mo ...

Global cues, macro data, Q4 numbers to guide markets; election season ...

Market is pricing in NDA victory, says stock expert Sudarshan Sukhani

Gold set for a weekly rise as US tariffs on China kick in

Expect high teens growth from US market, says Strides Pharma

LS Polls Phase 6: Despite extra security in West Bengal, violence mars ...

Avengers: Endgame — The emotionally rewarding collective viewing exp ...

Cyclone Fani aftermath: Naveen Patnaik seeks special category status f ...

Despite Donald Trump's use of 'executive privilege' to stop unredacted ...

Finance Ministry reworking strategic sale procedure to ensure outright ...

Premier League: Manchester City break Liverpool hearts after thrashing ...

To Sandakphu: Thoughts on traversing a Himalayan trekking trail

Bhuvan Shome: How Mrinal Sen's National Award-winning film ushered in ...

Realme X spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 710 SoC and 8 GB of RAM
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.