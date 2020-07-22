App
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2020 12:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

'Atmosphere of fear created in the country', says Mamata Banerjee on killing of journalist

"My heartfelt condolences to the family of Vikram Joshi, a fearless journalist who passed away today. He was shot in UP for filing an FIR to book his niece's molesters. An atmosphere of fear has been created in the country. Voices being muzzled. Media not spared. Shocking," Banerjee said in a statement.

PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday expressed shock over the killing of Ghaziabad-based journalist Vikram Joshi and said that an atmosphere of fear has been created in the country and voices are being muzzled.

Joshi, who was shot in the head by some assailants on July 20, succumbed to his injuries early on Wednesday, his family said.

"My heartfelt condolences to the family of Vikram Joshi, a fearless journalist who passed away today. He was shot in UP for filing an FIR to book his niece's molesters. An atmosphere of fear has been created in the country. Voices being muzzled. Media not spared. Shocking," Banerjee said in a statement.

Joshi had lodged a complaint with the police alleging harassment of his niece on July 16 and was shot at around 10.30 pm on July 20 near his home in Vijay Nagar area, according to officials.

The journalist, who worked with a local daily, was admitted to a private hospital.

So far, nine people have been arrested in connection with the case, according to the police.
First Published on Jul 22, 2020 12:47 pm

tags #India #Politics

