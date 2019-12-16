Atmosphere in country bad: Priyanka Gandhi

"The country's atmosphere is bad. Police is entering university to beat up (students). The government has tinkered with the Constitution. We will fight for the Constitution," she said.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Monday that the atmosphere in the country has become "bad", as she cited Delhi Police' action against Jamia university students to hit out at the Union government.
First Published on Dec 16, 2019 04:02 pm