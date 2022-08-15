English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Atmosphere being created against free education, free treatment at govt hospitals: Arvind Kejriwal

    During an online briefing, Kejriwal demanded the Centre provide free good education, healthcare, 300 units of electricity to every household and offer an ’unemployment allowance’.

    PTI
    August 15, 2022 / 02:17 PM IST
    Arvind Kejriwal

    Arvind Kejriwal


    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Monday claimed an atmosphere is being created against free government welfare services by terming them freebies, rather than planning to strengthen them in the 75th year of independence.


    During an online briefing, Kejriwal demanded the Centre provide free good education, healthcare, 300 units of electricity to every household and offer an ’unemployment allowance’.


    ”There are some people who call the provision of free education, free treatment by government facilities as ’rewadi’ or ’freebies’. An atmosphere is being created in the country against provisions of free education at government schools and free treatment at government hospitals. We are celebrating the 75th anniversary of the country’s independence and we should be planning on strengthening such facilities but we are creating an atmosphere against them” he alleged.


    He said those who oppose such things, should be called ”traitors”. ”These people waived off the loans of Rs 10 lakh crore of their friends. Such people should be billed as traitors and investigation carried out against them,” he added.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last month cautioned people against what he called a ”revadi culture” of offering freebies for votes and said this was ”very dangerous” for the development of the country.

    Close

    Related stories

    PTI
    Tags: #Arvind Kejriwal #education #hospitals
    first published: Aug 15, 2022 02:17 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.