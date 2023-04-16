 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Atiq Ahmad murder: Owaisi demands resignation of UP CM, SC-monitored probe

PTI
Apr 16, 2023 / 04:03 PM IST

Owaisi said the entire responsibility with regard to the incident lay on the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and he should resign from his post.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday attacked the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh over the killing of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the incident as well as urged for a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the matter.

Alleging that the BJP was running the government in Uttar Pradesh by "rule by gun" and not rule of law, Owaisi said this had been continuing ever since the BJP government was formed in 2017 in that state.

A day after Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were shot dead in Uttar Pradesh, the Hyderabad MP termed the killings cold-blooded murder.

"You see the way the weapons were fired. It is cold-blooded murder and they (those involved in the killings) are professionals. How much is the role of BJP's Uttar Pradesh government…and who are these people who in the presence of police and media resorted to cold-blooded murder? Who told them? What is their background and why didn't the police stop them? Why the police did not fire a single bullet?