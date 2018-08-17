Atal Bihari Vajpayee's special connection with Guntur

Atal Bihari Vajpayee created an unbearable and everlasting bond with the city of Guntur in Andhra Pradesh, which he frequently visited. The Muslim dominated city loved his public speeches in Hindi and would often dismiss his translator.

As per a report in The Times of India, as a Jana Sangh President in 1968, Vajpayee inaugurated a road in Guntur named after Veer Savarkar. The reception was organised by Congress leader and Municipal Chairman Chebrolu Hanumaiah.

The locals enjoyed his public speeches in Hindi to such an extent that locals would dismiss his translator for breaking his flow of speech. Local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jupudi Yagna Narayana was his translator who would convert Vajpayee’s Hindi speeches into Telugu.

The state government, wishes to pay its tribute to the iconic leader by changing newly-coming up All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Mangalagiri after Vajpayee’s name. A formal request to the Centre was made three years ago.

“Vajpayee is undoubtedly an iconic leader of the country. His death is the biggest loss particularly in the president vitiated political environment” said former MP Yalamanchili Sivaji.

In 1983, Vajpayee had visited the city along with BJP candidate Vanama Purnachandra Rao for the latter’s campaign. With the elections being won in the favour of NTR’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP), BJP joined hands with the party during the Assembly elections in 1985.

Vajpayee passed away on Thursday.