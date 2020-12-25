MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's efforts for making strong, prosperous India will be remembered forever: PM Modi

Vajpayee's visionary leadership saw the country's development reach unprecedented heights, he said in a tweet.

PTI
December 25, 2020 / 09:07 AM IST
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on August 16 last year at the age of 93. One of tallest leaders in modern India, Vajpayee was the first BJP leader to hold the Prime Ministerial post.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on August 16 last year at the age of 93. One of tallest leaders in modern India, Vajpayee was the first BJP leader to hold the Prime Ministerial post.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid rich tributes to former prime minister and BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary. Vajpayee's visionary leadership saw the country's development reach unprecedented heights, he said in a tweet.

"His efforts for making a strong and prosperous India will be remembered forever," Modi said.

Born in 1924, Vajpayee was a founder member of the Jana Sangh and then the BJP, a party which rose from the margins to rule India for the first time in 1990s with him being its main face.

His tenure is credited with ushering in a fresh wave of liberalisation, boosting growth and infrastructure.
PTI
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #Politics
first published: Dec 25, 2020 08:59 am

Must Listen

The Market Podcast | Real Estate will be back in investors’ portfolio for next 5 years: Sunil Rohokale of ASK Group

The Market Podcast | Real Estate will be back in investors’ portfolio for next 5 years: Sunil Rohokale of ASK Group

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.