Last Updated : Aug 20, 2018 11:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's ashes to be immersed in 100 rivers across India: BJP

Political experts say that this move by BJP is a step to consolidate masses by establishing a direct emotional connect with them and invoking Vajpayee's legacy on a national scale

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday said it will immerse former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's ashes simultaneously in all of India's rivers on Tuesday.

The BJP had earlier planned to immerse Vajpayee's ashes, which will be sent in 18 urns, across various rivers of Uttar Pradesh.

Sources from the party told The Times of India that the erstwhile plan has been rescheduled to coincide with the immersion of Vajpayee's ashes in over 100 rivers across 29 states and seven union territories in India.

Uttar Pradesh BJP Vice President JPS Rathore said that Vajpayee was one of the tallest leaders in Indian politics who was respected across parties and social strata. "The immersion of his ashes in various rivers of the country will be an apt tribute to him," he was quoted as saying by the paper.

Political experts have suggested that this move by the BJP is a step to consolidate masses by establishing a direct emotional connect with them and invoking Vajpayee's legacy on a national scale ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP top brass has directed the party's MPs, MLAs and MLCs to be a part of the programme in their respective constituencies.
First Published on Aug 20, 2018 11:02 am

tags #Atal Bihari Vajpayee #BJP #Lok Sabha 2019 polls

