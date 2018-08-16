App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Aug 16, 2018 02:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Atal Bihari Vajpayee health updates LIVE: Former PM on life support, medical bulletin from AIIMS expected soon

PM Narendra Modi and senior BJP leaders visit AIIMS. Vajpayee was admitted to the hospital on June 11

highlights

  • Aug 16, 02:56 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: Nitish Kumar rushes to Delhi to visit ailing Atal Bihari Vajpayee

  • Aug 16, 02:54 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje left for New Delhi today to visit Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Due to the development, the second leg of her 'Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra' has been postponed, an official statement said.

  • Aug 16, 02:49 PM (IST)
  • Aug 16, 02:49 PM (IST)
  • Aug 16, 02:45 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: Congress President Rahul Gandhi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to arrive at AIIMS shortly, news reports suggest

  • Aug 16, 02:44 PM (IST)
  • Aug 16, 02:43 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves AIIMS

  • Aug 16, 02:43 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: BJP President Amit Shah with PM Narendra Modi inside AIIMS

  • Aug 16, 02:33 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: Doctors have briefed PM Narendra Modi, who is now reported to be leaving the hospital premises.

  • Aug 16, 02:31 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: News reports suggest a medical bulletin from AIIMS is expected shortly

  • Aug 16, 02:22 PM (IST)

    "My prayers are with Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, his presence is a great power to our democracy, He is a large-hearted person. Even if I opposed him, he was very dignified about it which speaks volume. He is very generous and very forthcoming," said Muzaffar Ali, filmmaker

  • Aug 16, 02:11 PM (IST)
  • Aug 16, 02:08 PM (IST)
  • Aug 16, 02:02 PM (IST)
  • Aug 16, 01:57 PM (IST)

    PM Modi arrives at AIIMS.

  • Aug 16, 01:18 PM (IST)
  • Aug 16, 01:18 PM (IST)

    Kejriwal asks AAP workers to avoid birthday celebrations in light of Vajapayee's health


    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who turned 50 today, appealed to the AAP volunteers and his followers to avoid birthday celebrations in view of deteriorating health condition of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
    The media advisor to the chief minister, Nagender Sharma, said he has requested party volunteers and well wishers to avoid his birthday celebration and refrain from paying visit at his residence for this.


    – PTI
     

  • Aug 16, 01:10 PM (IST)

    Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has reached AIIMS to visit Atal Bihari Vajpayee, CNN-News18 has reported.  

  • Aug 16, 01:05 PM (IST)
  • Aug 16, 12:58 PM (IST)
  • Aug 16, 12:49 PM (IST)

    Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad has reportedly left for AIIMS to pay a visit to Atal Bihari Vajpayee, CNN-News18 has reported. 

  • Aug 16, 12:48 PM (IST)

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will leave for Delhi today to visit Vajpayee.

  • Aug 16, 12:38 PM (IST)

    Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia has postponed the second leg of her Gaurav Yatra and is headed to Delhi to visit Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

  • Aug 16, 12:27 PM (IST)

     Union Minister of Minority Affairs  Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, BJP leaders Syed Shahnawaz Hussain and Giriraj Singh arrive at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to visit former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Image: PTI)

     Union Minister of Minority Affairs  Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, BJP leaders Syed Shahnawaz Hussain and Giriraj Singh arrive at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to visit former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Image: PTI)
  • Aug 16, 12:23 PM (IST)
  • Aug 16, 12:22 PM (IST)
  • Aug 16, 12:16 PM (IST)

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has reached AIIMS, CNN-News18 has reported.

  • Aug 16, 12:15 PM (IST)

    Odisha Chief Minister and BJ(D) supremo Naveen Patnaik will be leaving for Delhi today to visit Vajpayee. 

  • Aug 16, 12:13 PM (IST)

    Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) President Nitish Kumar will also fly to Delhi to pay a visit to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajapayee who is admitted in AIIMS. 

  • Aug 16, 12:12 PM (IST)

    Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh leaves the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after visiting the former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Image: PTI)

    Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh leaves the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after visiting the former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Image: PTI)
LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.