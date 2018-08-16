Atal Bihari Vajpayee health updates LIVE: Former PM on life support, medical bulletin from AIIMS expected soon

Live now
Aug 16, 2018 02:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Kejriwal asks AAP workers to avoid birthday celebrations in light of Vajapayee's health
Big leaders reach AIIMS as Vajpayee's health continues to be critical
UP CM Yogi Adityanath says his prayers with Vajpayee
Vajpayee under supervision of AIIMS director
Vajpayee's condition deteriorates
JUST IN: Nitish Kumar rushes to Delhi to visit ailing Atal Bihari Vajpayee
JUST IN: Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje left for New Delhi today to visit Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Due to the development, the second leg of her 'Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra' has been postponed, an official statement said.
JUST IN: Congress President Rahul Gandhi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to arrive at AIIMS shortly, news reports suggest
JUST IN: Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves AIIMS
JUST IN: BJP President Amit Shah with PM Narendra Modi inside AIIMS
JUST IN: Doctors have briefed PM Narendra Modi, who is now reported to be leaving the hospital premises.
JUST IN: News reports suggest a medical bulletin from AIIMS is expected shortly
"My prayers are with Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, his presence is a great power to our democracy, He is a large-hearted person. Even if I opposed him, he was very dignified about it which speaks volume. He is very generous and very forthcoming," said Muzaffar Ali, filmmaker
PM Modi arrives at AIIMS.
Kejriwal asks AAP workers to avoid birthday celebrations in light of Vajapayee's health
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who turned 50 today, appealed to the AAP volunteers and his followers to avoid birthday celebrations in view of deteriorating health condition of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
The media advisor to the chief minister, Nagender Sharma, said he has requested party volunteers and well wishers to avoid his birthday celebration and refrain from paying visit at his residence for this.
– PTI
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has reached AIIMS to visit Atal Bihari Vajpayee, CNN-News18 has reported.
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad has reportedly left for AIIMS to pay a visit to Atal Bihari Vajpayee, CNN-News18 has reported.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will leave for Delhi today to visit Vajpayee.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia has postponed the second leg of her Gaurav Yatra and is headed to Delhi to visit Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, BJP leaders Syed Shahnawaz Hussain and Giriraj Singh arrive at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to visit former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Image: PTI)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has reached AIIMS, CNN-News18 has reported.
Odisha Chief Minister and BJ(D) supremo Naveen Patnaik will be leaving for Delhi today to visit Vajpayee.
Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) President Nitish Kumar will also fly to Delhi to pay a visit to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajapayee who is admitted in AIIMS.
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh leaves the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after visiting the former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Image: PTI)