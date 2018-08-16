Atal Bihari Vajpayee health updates LIVE: Former PM on life support, medical bulletin from AIIMS expected soon

Kejriwal asks AAP workers to avoid birthday celebrations in light of Vajapayee's health



Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who turned 50 today, appealed to the AAP volunteers and his followers to avoid birthday celebrations in view of deteriorating health condition of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The media advisor to the chief minister, Nagender Sharma, said he has requested party volunteers and well wishers to avoid his birthday celebration and refrain from paying visit at his residence for this.





– PTI

