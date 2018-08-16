App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Aug 16, 2018 05:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Atal Bihari Vajpayee health updates LIVE: Former PM on life support, next AIIMS bulletin expected at 5.30pm

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan reaches AIIMS; Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat expected soon

highlights

  • Aug 16, 05:19 PM (IST)

    Congress MLA Randeep Singh Surjewala: Our prayers and  wishes for early recovery of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee. His resilience and resolve to fight the toughest battles has been legendary. We pray that he’ll overcome the present challenge with the same fortitude.

  • Aug 16, 05:16 PM (IST)
  • Aug 16, 05:11 PM (IST)

    FLASHBACK: Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a diabetic patient, has been undergoing treatment at AIIMS since June 11. He was admitted to the hospital for what doctors described as a routine check-up.

  • Aug 16, 05:04 PM (IST)

    Gopal Krishna Agarwal, BJP national spokesperson: I pray for Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee his political life and deeds is inspiration to all political class.

  • Aug 16, 05:01 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: AIIMS' next health bulletin on Atal Bihari Vajpayee expected at 5.30pm.

  • Aug 16, 04:56 PM (IST)

    Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh: Chhattisgarh and the entire nation is praying for him. We pray to the God to make him healthy soon and bless him with a long life.

  • Aug 16, 04:54 PM (IST)
  • Aug 16, 04:51 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: Bihar Chief MInister Nitish Kumar reaches AIIMS hospital

  • Aug 16, 04:50 PM (IST)

    Former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti: Worried about former PM Vajpayee ji's health. He and his family are in my thoughts and prayers. I can never forget the love and affection he showered upon me every time we met.

  • Aug 16, 04:47 PM (IST)
  • Aug 16, 04:41 PM (IST)

    MK Stalin, DMK working president: Extremely concerned to hear about the health condition of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the senior leader; and we join them in wishing him a speedy recovery.

  • Aug 16, 04:39 PM (IST)

    Delhi CM cancel birthday celebrations

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal cancels birthday celebrations over former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's critical health

  • Aug 16, 04:37 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Union Minister Rajnath Singh en route Delhi

  • Aug 16, 04:36 PM (IST)
  • Aug 16, 04:35 PM (IST)

    Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel: "We are all praying for Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji’s health. This too shall pass. Wishing him a speedy recovery." 

  • Aug 16, 04:32 PM (IST)

    Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik: I served as a member of his cabinet for two years. To hear about his health is distressing. He is a great leader and to work under him was a very good experience. I will be flying to Delhi today.

  • Aug 16, 04:32 PM (IST)

    UPDATE: The BJP has cancelled all political commitments

  • Aug 16, 04:31 PM (IST)
  • Aug 16, 04:26 PM (IST)
  • Aug 16, 04:26 PM (IST)
  • Aug 16, 04:08 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: Congress President Rahul Gandhi meets Vajpayee's family at AIIMS

  • Aug 16, 04:06 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: Security stepped up at Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Krishna Menon Marg residence.

  • Aug 16, 04:03 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: Ravi Shankar Prasad, Giriraj Singh seen at Vajpayee's residence

  • Aug 16, 03:59 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: Congress President Rahul Gandhi accompanied by his mother and senior leader Sonia Gandhi

  • Aug 16, 03:55 PM (IST)

    Union Health Minister JP Nadda: Vajpayee ji is still critical. Doctors monitoring situation continuously. AIIMS will release medical bulltetin soon.

  • Aug 16, 03:50 PM (IST)
  • Aug 16, 03:50 PM (IST)

    Suhel Seth tweets: "More than ever before, India needs the sagacity and compassion of a Vajpayee. I pray he gets well soon. We in India owe him an unending debt for the manner in which he upheld values and beliefs that are core to the idea of India. #GetWellSoonAtalji

  • Aug 16, 03:45 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: Congress President Rahul Gandhi has just arrived at AIIMS

  • Aug 16, 03:43 PM (IST)
  • Aug 16, 03:43 PM (IST)
LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.