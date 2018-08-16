Atal Bihari Vajpayee health updates LIVE: Former PM on life support, next AIIMS bulletin expected at 5.30pm

Live now
Aug 16, 2018 05:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Kejriwal asks AAP workers to avoid birthday celebrations in light of Vajapayee's health
Big leaders reach AIIMS as Vajpayee's health continues to be critical
UP CM Yogi Adityanath says his prayers with Vajpayee
Vajpayee under supervision of AIIMS director
Vajpayee's condition deteriorates
Congress MLA Randeep Singh Surjewala: Our prayers and wishes for early recovery of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee. His resilience and resolve to fight the toughest battles has been legendary. We pray that he’ll overcome the present challenge with the same fortitude.
FLASHBACK: Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a diabetic patient, has been undergoing treatment at AIIMS since June 11. He was admitted to the hospital for what doctors described as a routine check-up.
Gopal Krishna Agarwal, BJP national spokesperson: I pray for Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee his political life and deeds is inspiration to all political class.
JUST IN: AIIMS' next health bulletin on Atal Bihari Vajpayee expected at 5.30pm.
Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh: Chhattisgarh and the entire nation is praying for him. We pray to the God to make him healthy soon and bless him with a long life.
JUST IN: Bihar Chief MInister Nitish Kumar reaches AIIMS hospital
Former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti: Worried about former PM Vajpayee ji's health. He and his family are in my thoughts and prayers. I can never forget the love and affection he showered upon me every time we met.
MK Stalin, DMK working president: Extremely concerned to hear about the health condition of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the senior leader; and we join them in wishing him a speedy recovery.
Delhi CM cancel birthday celebrations
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal cancels birthday celebrations over former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's critical health
JUST IN: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Union Minister Rajnath Singh en route Delhi
Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel: "We are all praying for Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji’s health. This too shall pass. Wishing him a speedy recovery."
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik: I served as a member of his cabinet for two years. To hear about his health is distressing. He is a great leader and to work under him was a very good experience. I will be flying to Delhi today.
UPDATE: The BJP has cancelled all political commitments
JUST IN: Congress President Rahul Gandhi meets Vajpayee's family at AIIMS
JUST IN: Security stepped up at Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Krishna Menon Marg residence.
JUST IN: Ravi Shankar Prasad, Giriraj Singh seen at Vajpayee's residence
JUST IN: Congress President Rahul Gandhi accompanied by his mother and senior leader Sonia Gandhi
Union Health Minister JP Nadda: Vajpayee ji is still critical. Doctors monitoring situation continuously. AIIMS will release medical bulltetin soon.
Suhel Seth tweets: "More than ever before, India needs the sagacity and compassion of a Vajpayee. I pray he gets well soon. We in India owe him an unending debt for the manner in which he upheld values and beliefs that are core to the idea of India. #GetWellSoonAtalji
JUST IN: Congress President Rahul Gandhi has just arrived at AIIMS