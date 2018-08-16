Atal Bihari Vajpayee health updates LIVE: Former PM critical, put on life support, says AIIMS

Live now
Aug 16, 2018 01:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP President Amit Shah had visited All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Saturday evening to inquire about former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s health. After Vajpayee was admitted on June 12, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP KC Venugopal were the first politicians to visit the former PM.
Vajpayee only non-Congress PM to complete full term in office
The BJP veteran served as India’s prime minister from May 16, 1996 to June 1, 1996, then between 1998 and 1999 and finally from 1999 to 2004. He remains the only non-Congress prime minister to successfully complete a full term in office.
Vajpayee is under the supervision of pulmonologist Dr Randeep Guleria, who is currently the director of AIIMS. Dr Guleria has served as personal physician to the former PM for over three decades. A team of doctors from the nephrology, gastroenterology, pulmonology and cardiology departments is keeping round-the-clock check on the BJP stalwart.
BREAKING: Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s lungs seem to have developed an infection. Sources at AIIMS told CNN News18 that it’s looking very grim. He was not responding to treatment over the last couple of weeks.
JUST IN: Atal Bihari Vajpayee is on life support and it is difficult to retrieve him, sources told CNN News18
JUST IN: The infection that Atal Bihari Vajpayee developed in his intestines has only gotten worse, news reports suggested.
Vajpayee diabetic, suffered stroke in 2009
The 93-year-old leader, who is a diabetic, has only one functional kidney. He had suffered a stroke in 2009 that weakened his cognitive abilities. Subsequently, he developed dementia.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited AIIMS this evening to enquire about the health condition of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who is undergoing treatment at the premier institute.
Earlier in the evening, Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani also visited the hospital to check on Vajpayee.
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi also paid a visit.
According to several media reports, the health condition of Atal Bihari Vajpayee has deteriorated.