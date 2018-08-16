Atal Bihari Vajpayee health updates LIVE: Nitish Kumar, Naveen Patnaik leave for Delhi as Ex-PM continues to be critical

Big leaders reach AIIMS as Vajpayee's health continues to be critical

Congress President Rahul Gandhi has reached AIIMS.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also fly to Delhi to pay visit to an ailing Vajpayee. Chouhan has postponed his election yatra for the same.

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

– CNN-News18