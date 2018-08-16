Atal Bihari Vajpayee health updates LIVE: Nitish Kumar, Naveen Patnaik leave for Delhi as Ex-PM continues to be critical

Live now
Aug 16, 2018 12:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, BJP leaders Syed Shahnawaz Hussain and Giriraj Singh arrive at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to visit former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Image: PTI)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has reached AIIMS, CNN-News18 has reported.
Odisha Chief Minister and BJ(D) supremo Naveen Patnaik will be leaving for Delhi today to visit Vajpayee.
Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) President Nitish Kumar will also fly to Delhi to pay a visit to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajapayee who is admitted in AIIMS.
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh leaves the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after visiting the former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Image: PTI)
Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy had erroneously tweeted that Atal Bihari Vajpayee had passed away, CNN News 18 has reported. He later deleted the tweet and apologised for his mistake, claiming that he had seen it on TV News channel.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi has reached AIIMS.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also fly to Delhi to pay visit to an ailing Vajpayee. Chouhan has postponed his election yatra for the same.
Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).
Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has also reached AIIMS.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told the Press, “He is the tallest leader in this country. He is critical and my prayers are with him. Uttar Pradesh has been very important for Atalji, he became MP for the first time from Balrampur. We pray to God for his recovery”, CNN News18 has reported.
Union Minister of Home Affairs Sushma Swaraj has reached AIIMS where former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was hospitalised on June 11 with with kidney tract infection, chest congestion and his urine output being on the lower side.
Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Sushil Kumar Modi will also fly to Delhi to pay a visit to an ailing Vajpayee admitted at AIIMS.
BJP Veteran LK Advani reaches All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.
AIIMS Director to brief PMO shortly after doctor sends his report on Vajpayee, CNN-News18 has reported.
BJP MP Vijay Goyal has reached AIIMS.
Union Minister for Science & Technology, Earth Sciences, Environment, Forests and Climate Change Harshvardhan told CNN-News 18, “His condition is critical, I had visited him and seriously he is critical, Atalji is very close to us and without his blessings we cannnot move ahead”
Union Minister of Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has reached AIIMS along with Union Minister Jitendra Singh.
Union Cabinet Minister of Food Processing, Harsimrat Kaur Badal will be visiting ex-PM at AIIMS in New Delhi today at 11:30pm, CNN-News18 has reported. Harsimrat Kaur is a member of Shiromani Akali Dal and is an MP from Bathinda in Punjab.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to visit Vajpayee in AIIMS at 12 noon today, CNN-News18 has reported.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee might also fly to Delhi to pay a visit to the 93-year-old former prime minister, CNN-News18 has reported.