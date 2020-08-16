172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|atal-bihari-vajpayee-death-anniversary-president-kovind-pm-modi-pay-respect-5710941.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Network18 Presents

partnered by

  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-

Network18 Presents

  • partnered by
  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2020 08:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Atal Bihari Vajpayee death anniversary: President Kovind, PM Modi pay respect

Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's second death anniversary is on August 16

Moneycontrol News

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among several dignitaries who paid tributes to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary on August 16. They were joined by several Union ministers and other leaders at 'Sadaiv Atal', the memorial to Vajpayee in the national capital, in paying respects to him.

Modi said India will always remember his outstanding service and efforts towards the nation's progress.

"Tributes to beloved Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi. India will always remember his outstanding service and efforts towards our nation's progress," Modi tweeted.

Close

Vajpayee, the first BJP prime minister, had passed away on this day in 2018.

A statesman and saffron stalwart, he was fondly remembered by other senior BJP leaders.

Home Minister Amit Shah said the country for the first time saw "good governance" being implemented across the nation under Vajpayee.

The Modi government is striving for the welfare of the poor and good governance by keeping his ideas at the centre of its work, Shah added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Vajpayee's tremendous contribution towards pubic life and India's development will always be cherished, and his vision for the country will continue to inspire coming generations.
First Published on Aug 16, 2020 08:00 am

tags #Atal Bihari Vajpayee #PM Modi

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.