you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2019 03:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Atal Bihari Vajpayee cultured gentleman, Narendra Modi effective person: Sharad Pawar

Pawar, whom Vajpayee as PM had made the vice-chairman of the Disaster Management Authority, said the BJP stalwart commanded more respect among the people.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Atal Bihari Vajpayee usually took care that his decisions would not attract bitterness, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is effective and ruthless when it comes to implementing a step, NCP chief Sharad Pawar has said.

In an interview to PTI, Pawar, whom Vajpayee as PM had made the vice-chairman of the Disaster Management Authority, said the BJP stalwart commanded more respect among the people.

"Vajpayee was a well-cultured gentleman. Modi is an effective person when it comes to executing a programme. Modi has the ability to implement a decision ruthlessly once it is taken," Pawar said.

Recipient of the Padma Vibhushan award in 2017 during Modi's first term as PM, Pawar also pointed out the difference in the working style of Vajpayee and Modi, both from the BJP.

"Vajpayee saheb, while taking any step, would usually take care that there was no bitterness people had more respect for him. But as far as result-oriented work is concerned, Modi is perhaps different from him," he said.

Pawar also targeted Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, saying he did not take any initiative to resolve problems faced by farmers and industries in the state.

Fadnavis is not perceived as a result-oriented and effective chief minister, the former Maharashtra CM said.

Blaming the BJP-led regime for the agrarian crisis, the former Union agriculture minister said the entire farming community in Maharashtra is restless, disappointed and angry.

Industrial units in the state have shut down on a big scale, leading to job losses, he said. Of the industrial units which are working, many are working in only one shift and not three as in the past.

"The state leadership has to take the initiative and find solutions when such a situation looms large. I don't see the contribution of the present chief minister on that front," Pawar said.

Farmers are committing suicide on a big scale, but when the issue is flagged, Fadnavis points towards the previous Congress-NCP government, he said.

"You (Fadnavis) have been in power for the past five years. Why didn't you resolve these issues all this while," he said.

First Published on Oct 17, 2019 03:35 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #India #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics

