you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2019 02:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

At meeting with Amit Shah, Mamata Banerjee raises Assam NRC issue

PTI @moneycontrolcom

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Thursday and raised the issue of the NRC in Assam.

After meeting Shah at his North Block office, the Trinamool Congress chief said many genuine Indians were excluded from the NRC in Assam and she requested the home minister to examine their cases as many of those excluded are Bengali-speaking people, Hindi-speaking, Gorkhas and even Assamese people.

"I have not come to discuss about the NRC in West Bengal, I have come to discuss about the NRC in Assam," Banerjee said after the meeting.

She met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday and raised the issue of renaming the state.

Banerjee also invited the prime minister to inaugurate a coal block in the state.

First Published on Sep 19, 2019 02:34 pm

