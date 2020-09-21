At least 15 opposition parties write to President, urge him not to sign farm bills

At least 15 opposition parties wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind on September 21 over the government's farm bills that were passed in Parliament the previous day and urged him not to sign them.

Opposition parties such as the Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Trinamool Congress, as well as the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) – an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – have opposed these new farm bills.

"We, belonging to diverse political parties cutting across India's political and geographical spectrum, bring this representation to you to respectfully draw your urgent attention to the absolute and total murder of democracy, ironically in the most hallowed temple of democracy, Parliament," said the letter to President Ram Nath Kovind.

"We pray that you return the bills and do not append your signature. We pray that you exert all powers, constitutional and moral, to ensure such a black law does not become law..."

The Farmers' and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, were passed by the Lok Sabha on September 17, amid a walkout by Opposition parties and the resignation of Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal over their passage.

A third bill, the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, was listed but not taken up by the House. The three bills are meant to replace ordinances passed by the Centre in June.

These bills seek to provide barrier-free trade for farmers’ produce outside notified farm mandis and empower farmers to enter into farming agreements with private players prior to production for sale of agri-produce. However, protesting farmers claim that the move will 'corporatise' the agriculture sector and further cripple them financially.

The government claims that these initiatives will help farmers get better prices for their crops, by legalising contract farming among other measures.