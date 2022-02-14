English
    Assembly polls 2022: PM Narendra Modi urges people to vote in record numbers

    Voting will be held on Monday in all Assembly segments of Goa and Uttarakhand, and 55 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, where the second phase of the state elections is being held.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 14, 2022 / 08:00 AM IST
    PM Modi addressing the Parliament on Feb 7, 2022

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged people to vote in record numbers in the Assembly polls in Uttarakhand, Goa and parts of Uttar Pradesh.

    Voting will be held on Monday in all Assembly segments of Goa and Uttarakhand, and 55 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, where the second phase of the state elections is being held.

    Prime Minister Modi in a tweet called upon people to vote in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy.

    The counting will take place on March 10.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Tags: #Goa #India #Narendra Modi #Politics #Uttar Pradesh #Uttarakhand
    first published: Feb 14, 2022 08:00 am
