Assembly polls 2022: BJP plans this to counter anti-incumbency

The BJP has already changed chief ministers in Gujarat and Uttarakhand, the two states facing elections in 2022. (Representative image)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may drop half of the sitting MLAs in the state going for Assembly polls in 2022 to counter anti-incumbency, according to party functionaries.

The saffron party has already changed chief ministers in Gujarat and Uttarakhand, the two states facing elections in 2022.

Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh will have Assembly elections in 2022.

The party dropped 15-20 percent of the sitting legislatures in previous elections, according to a Hindustan Times report. This time, however, the figure could be much higher due to prevalent public dissatisfaction over a host of governance issues, said the report citing a senior party functionary.

According to the functionary, “In several states, the party has carried out ground surveys to assess the mood. MLAs were also asked to submit their report cards of the work done in the last five years, which were tallied with the party’s own findings. Those whose performance has not been up to the mark will not be repeated.”

Ahead of the polls, the BJP is assessing the MLAs on several parameters like the spending of local area development funds, projects done to empower the marginalised, and their contribution to ‘Seva Hi Sangathan’ programme — the party’s welfare programme launched during the COVID-19 pandemic, as per the report.

The party is also organising surveys across constituencies to get people’s feedback on the government’s performance, it said.

In the upcoming state elections, the BJP has a major challenge to blunt anti-incumbency. It has been said that this was the reason behind the replacement of Gujarat chief minister. Bhupendra Patel has replaced Vijay Rupani as the CM of the state, followed by swearing-in of an all-new cabinet.

The party has also set criteria for ticket distribution, said the report citing another party functionary. It will not only consider the performance of the legislatures, but also select candidates who will strengthen its outreach among castes in the view of the growing clamour for a caste-based census, it said.