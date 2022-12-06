 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Assembly elections: Gujarat BJP upbeat after exit polls predict big majority

PTI
Dec 06, 2022 / 02:38 PM IST

The Gujarat Bharatiya Janata Party unit is upbeat and confident of forming the next government in the state with all the exit polls predicting a big mandate for the saffron outfit.

Gujarat BJP's chief spokesperson Yamal Vyas claimed the new poll entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will not win a single seat in the 182-member state Assembly.

The counting of votes will take place on December 8.

Despite an aggressive poll campaign by the AAP and its lucrative promises, Arvind Kejriwal-led party was projected to bag anything between two and 13 seats, as per the exit polls.

The majority mark in Gujarat is 92. All the exit polls have predicted a big majority for the BJP in Gujarat in the range of 117-151 seats, while the Congress was predicted to bag seats in the range of 16-51.

Vyas said, "We were confident from the beginning that the people of Gujarat are with us and the BJP will register a grand victory." "The people of Gujarat love our Prime Minister Narendra Modi for all the work he has done for Gujarat and India. The exit poll figures reflect that love for our PM. Our workers on the ground also contributed to ensure that we win," he said.