Assembly Elections 2022| EVMs or Raj Bhavans: Who picks the governments in smaller states?

There are differing legal opinions on the Governors' role in deciding who forms the government, when there is no clear majority. (Photo by George Becker from Pexels)

In the smaller states, a few seats going this way or that could make a big difference. So, what happens when no party gets a clear majority in the State Assembly, and the Governor has to decide the next step forward?

Of the five states going to the polls in India currently, Goa has a 40 seat House, Manipur 60 and Uttarakhand, 70.

Depending on the final election result, even a small party can play a huge role in government formation.

For instance, in the 2017 elections in Goa, the Congress won more seats than the BJP (Cong: 17; BJP: 13). But the BJP pipped the Congress and formed the Goa government, after it got the go-ahead from the Governor after one of the smaller parties, the Goa Forward (with three seats) did an about-turn to support the BJP.

In such situations, the role of the Governor can be crucial in deciding who takes the oath of office.

This is a contentious issue especially in an era of coalition politics. Alliances can be hurriedly formed, and the issue of who has the right to rule turns blurry.

Take such situations: After the 2017-18 elections, the Indian National Congress (INC) was the single largest party in Goa, Manipur and Meghalaya. Yet the BJP went on to form governments in all these smaller-sized states, in coalition.

On the other hand, in the 2018 assembly elections in Karnataka, the BJP was the single largest party. But, it was short of a majority. The INC-Janata Dal (Secular) worked out a post-poll alliance, which gave them a claim to the throne. The Governor, who was also a former BJP legislator, invited the BJP to form the government there, as the single largest party. Subsequently, there were twists and turns in the situation in Bengaluru.

So, the question comes up: who should be given the preference? The single largest party, or those in alliance with a majority?

In arguments before the Supreme Court, contending lawyers have claimed either that the role of the Governor is to see who will form a stable government, or that the discretion of the Governor is circumscribed by the Constitution and the law.

A legal-focussed website Bar and Bench, has pointed to the Sarkaria Commission Report of 1983 which addresses this issue in detail.

A single party with absolute majority earns an unquestioned right to be called on to form government, with its leader as CM. Subsequently, the preference goes to (i) pre-poll alliance (ii) single largest party staking claim, with support of others including independents (iii) post-poll alliance, including independents supporting from outside.

The MM Punchhi Commission Report of 2010, headed by a former Chief Justice of India, called for "clear guidelines to be followed as Constitutional conventions in this regard". It offered its own suggestions, and called for Constitutional amendments.

There have also been Supreme Court judgements in the cases of Sr Bommai (1994), Chandrakant Kavlekar case pertaining to Goa state government formation, and others.

Troubled seat

The Governor’s role has come under closer scrutiny over the past few years.

Rakhahari Chatterji has written in a paper published on the Observer Research Foundation, "The negative image of the state governors as above all ‘an agent of the centre’ has proved difficult to erase."

Chatterji, who is not commenting about smaller States alone, comments: "After about quarter of a century (1990-2014) of relative calm, the governor’s role and powers have again become a controversial issue in Indian politics. This of course coincides with the appearance of a single party with a comfortable majority at the centre. During the last few years, the governors of Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra and, of course, West Bengal have played their roles in such a way as to make them highly controversial without necessarily adding to the glory of the office."

That said, similar issues have been raised in the past too, though not as often as they are now.

Writing way back in 1971, Sibranjan Chatterjee focussed on 'The Role of [the] Governor in Indian Politics Since 1967'. This was in the context of the rapid rise and fall of various state coalition governments, the split in the Congress, mid-term parliamentary polls in 1971, and the landslide victory of the late Indira Gandhi then.