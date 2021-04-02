Assembly Elections 2021 | Here's why DMK candidates are urging PM Modi to campaign for their rivals

DMK chief and former Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister MK Stalin (File image: Twitter/@arivalayam)

A number of candidates of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) took to Twitter urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to campaign in their constituencies in favour of rival AIADMK-BJP alliance candidates.

In the series of identical-worded tweets, each candidate said sarcastically that the campaign by the Prime Minister for the April 6 assembly polls would help them 'widen’ their winning margins.

The social media campaign came on a day when the Prime Minister was addressing public meetings in southern Tamil Nadu to drum up support for the candidates of the BJP and its ally, the ruling AIADMK.



Dear Prime Minister @narendramodi, please campaign in Thiruchendur. I am the DMK candidate here and it will help me in widening my winning margin. Thank you sir.

— Anitha Radhakrishnan (@ARROffice) April 2, 2021

Anitha Radhakrishnan, DMK MLA and candidate from Thiruchendur constituency was one of the candidates to tag PM Modi.

AIADMK, under Jayalalithaa, won the 2016 assembly polls by bagging 136 seats. Jayalalithaa, however, died in December 2016. DMK patriarch and Stalin’s father M Karunanidhi died in August 2018. The DMK and its allies won 38 out of 39 Lok Sabha seats in 2019 elections on the anti-Modi plank at a time the BJP swept the polls in other parts of the country.

The DMK, in opposition for a decade now and led by Stalin, is taking on the incumbent AIADMK-BJP alliance in the single-phase election for 234 seats in Tamil Nadu on April 6. Stalin, who took over the mantle of DMK's leadership after the death of his father M Karunanidhi in 2018, hopes to end the ten-year rule of AIADMK with the help of famed strategist Prashant Kishor.

Another DMK leader Cumbun N Ramakrishna, a DMK candidate from Cumbum seat tweeted a similar message.



Dear Prime Minister @narendramodi, please campaign in Cumbum constituency. I'm the DMK candidate here and it will help me in widening my winning margin.

Thank you sir.@narendramodi@arivalayam@BJP4TamilNadu — CUMBUM N.RAMAKRISHNAN (@CumNRamaksinan) April 2, 2021



Dear Prime Minister @narendramodi, please campaign in Thiruvannamalai. I am the DMK candidate here and it will help me in widening my winning margin. Thank you sir.

— E.V. Velu (@evvelu) April 2, 2021

DMK leader and five-time MLA EV Velu, whose properties were searched last week by Income tax officials, Selvaraj K, Thadangam P Subramani, Anitha Ambeth Kumar, among others, also put out a tweet urging PM Modi to campaign for them.

The tweets had started surfacing since April 1.

DMK candidate Karthikeya Sivasenapathy urged the prime minister to campaign for AIADMK candidate and Tamil Nadu minister SP Velumani in Thondamuthur sear as it will be “very useful for me if you support him."



Dear prime minister Mr Narendra Modi ... pls campagian for Mr S.P.Velumani, local administration minister. I am the dmk candidate against him and it will be very useful for me if you support him . Thank you sir . @MahuaMoitra @narendramodi @SPVelumanicbe @DMKEnvironWing @arivalay — Karthikeya Sivasenapathy (@ksivasenapathy) March 31, 2021

The prime minister campaigned in Madurai and Kanyakumari areas of Southern Tamil Nadu on April 2. Addressing a rally in Madurai, the PM invoked MG Ramachandran's legacy.

“In 1977, 1980 and 1984, MGR won from southern Tamil Nadu. South Tamil Nadu, and especially Madurai has a special association with MG,” the PM said.

“For Tamil Nadu and especially southern Tamil Nadu, we want to focus on developing the region by focussing on three pillars - Infrastructure, Irrigation and Investment,” he said.

Southern Tamil Nadu is seen as a traditional AIADMK stronghold but reports have suggested that there is an anti-incumbency wave against the ruling party from the strong Thevar community, especially after the state government's 10.5 percent reservation for the Vanniyar community. AIADMK ally PMK is said to enjoy Vanniyar community’s support.