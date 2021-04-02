Assembly Elections 2021: Assam EVM row explained in 4 points

Election officials carry Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and other election material for the Second phase of the 2019 Parliamentary election. [File pic: Shutterstock]



Breaking : Situation tense after EVMs found in Patharkandi BJP candidate Krishnendu Paul’s car. pic.twitter.com/qeo7G434Eb

— atanu bhuyan (@atanubhuyan) April 1, 2021

The Election Commission on April 2 issued a statement suspending four election officers besides ordering a repoll at a booth in Ratabari constituency of Assam, a day after a video surfaced on social media which allegedly showed electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the car of Patharkandi BJP candidate.

What happened in Karimganj?

Hours after the second phase of polling ended in Assam on April 1, a video surfaced on social media alleging that electronic voting machines (EVMs) were being transported in a private Mahendra Bolero car allegedly owned by Krishnendu Paul, BJP MLA and candidate from Patharkandi. Reports said that violence broke out in nearby Karimganj town after the locals spotted the car forcing the police to fire in the air to bring the situation under control.

Officials said the vehicle of the polling party of Indira MV School in the Ratabari constituency broke down on their way to the strong room in Karimganj . "They took a lift in a private vehicle. Incidentally, the vehicle was registered under the name of BJP MLA from Patharkandi, Krishnendu Paul. When it reached Nimal Bazar area, some public spotted it," a district official said.

Who owns the car?

The white Bolero in the video belongs to Krishnendu Paul who is the BJP MLA from Patharkandi and is contesting from the seat this time too. In an affidavit to the Election Commission, Krishnendu Paul listed a Bolero car with registration number AS 10B 0022, India Today reported.

Opposition targets Centre

The incident sparked a political storm with opposition parties targeting the BJP government at the Centre. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was among the first to attack the Centre and BJP.

“A serious re-evaluation of the use of EVMs needs to be carried out by all national parties,” she said in a tweet. Her party colleague from Assam Gaurav Gogoi also cited the incident to allege "EVM capturing". AIDUF’s Badruddin Ajmal also shared the video attacking the BJP. On April 2, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also raised questions on EVMs.



EC issues factual report on incident involving EVM in Assam. Polling party 149-Indira MV School of LAC 1 Ratabari (SC) met with an incident. Party comprised a Presiding Officer & 3 polling personnel. They were accompanied by police personnel comprising a constable & a homeguard:EC pic.twitter.com/irm3DEr6KV — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2021

What happens next?

A report by the Election Commission said on April 2 that upon examination, the seal of the EVM was found intact “without any damage whatsoever”. The Presiding Officer, who was responsible for the transportation of the EVM, was among four officials suspended, however.

"Although the seals of the EVM were found intact, it has nevertheless been decided to do a re-poll at No. 149- Indira M.V. School of LAC 1 Ratabari (SC) as added precaution. A report has also been sought from the Special Observer," the statement read.

The poll body will announce a date for the repoll at the booth soon.