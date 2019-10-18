Assembly Elections 2019: Why does abrogation of Article 370 resonate more among Haryana voters?

On August 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre revoked the special status bestowed upon the state of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.

The move has been a part of BJP’s manifesto for years. The saffron party pitched the revocation of Article 370 as pro-development and anti-corruption and dynastic rule.

Whether the BJP was going to use it as a poll plank was not clear until party president Amit Shah sounded the poll bugle in Haryana with Kashmir. While addressing a public meeting in Jind on August 16, Shah categorically stated that the abrogation of Article 370 hadn’t happened for 70 years, but the Modi government did it within 75 days of coming back to power.

At that time, a senior BJP leader had told Mint, "The abrogation of Article 370 and making triple talaq illegal are the biggest achievements of the government. It is obvious that the party will talk about these in the upcoming polls. The Congress did not support the move of the government, so now it will have to explain its position to the people."

However, one might think as to why should an administrative change in Jammu and Kashmir, affect the state assembly polls in Haryana.

The answer to that question is because Haryana is deeply tied to India’s security forces. In a study published earlier this year, political scientists Paul Staniland and Drew Stommes showed that after adjusting for population, Haryana contributes relatively more to Indian security forces and has suffered disproportionately more in terms of fatalities compared to most Indian states.

According to the above chart, Haryana's contribution to the Indian security forces is relatively higher than other states. The data on the number of ex-servicemen is from 2016. At least 15 states with the largest male population in India were considered for this chart, with the 2016 population being projections from the 2011 and 2001 Census data.

Hence, the BJP has made removal of Article 370 provisions from Jammu and Kashmir their central poll plank. At a rally, Shah reportedly said, “It is because of the support of people of Haryana that the Union government..was able to abrogate Article 370 and 35-A in Jammu and Kashmir. So many soldiers from Haryana have laid down their lives to protect Jammu and Kashmir."