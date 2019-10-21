App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2019 08:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Assembly Elections 2019: PM Modi urges voters in Maharashtra, Haryana to turn out in large numbers

Besides the two states, assembly bypolls are underway in 51 seats and Lok Sabha by-elections in two constituencies across India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

As voting is underway in Maharashtra and Haryana today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters to come out in huge numbers to cast vote and enrich the "festival of democracy".

Besides the two states, assembly bypolls are underway in 51 seats and Lok Sabha by-elections in two constituencies across India.

"Elections are taking place for Haryana and Maharashtra assemblies. There are also by-polls taking place in various parts of India. I urge voters in these states and seats to turnout in record numbers and enrich the festival of democracy. I hope youngsters vote in large numbers," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

Close

It is usual for him to use the social media to urge voters to cast their vote on election days.

related news

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has also appealed to voters to turnout in record numbers. "I appeal that all of you must participate in the festival of democracy and exercise your right to franchise in great numbers," he said.

Congress leader and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda too appealed to voters to come out in large numbers to ensure a record turnout.

with PTI inputs

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 21, 2019 08:05 am

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #Haryana Assembly Polls 2019 #India #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #Narendra Modi #Politics

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.