Assembly Elections 2019: PM Modi urges voters in Maharashtra, Haryana to turn out in large numbers

As voting is underway in Maharashtra and Haryana today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters to come out in huge numbers to cast vote and enrich the "festival of democracy".

Besides the two states, assembly bypolls are underway in 51 seats and Lok Sabha by-elections in two constituencies across India.



Elections are taking place for Haryana and Maharashtra assemblies. There are also by-polls taking place in various parts of India. I urge voters in these states and seats to turnout in record numbers and enrich the festival of democracy. I hope youngsters vote in large numbers.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 21, 2019

It is usual for him to use the social media to urge voters to cast their vote on election days.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has also appealed to voters to turnout in record numbers. "I appeal that all of you must participate in the festival of democracy and exercise your right to franchise in great numbers," he said.

Congress leader and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda too appealed to voters to come out in large numbers to ensure a record turnout.