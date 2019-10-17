App
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2019 09:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Assembly Elections 2019: How Maharashtra and Haryana fared under outgoing governments

Maharashtra has the largest state economy, Haryana has the third-highest per capita income across all states and Union Territories.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

About 108 million people are expected to vote in Maharashtra and Haryana on October 21 to elect government of their respective states. According to government data, the two states contributed nearly 18 percent to the country's economic growth in 2018-19.

While Maharashtra has the largest state economy, Haryana has the third-highest per capita income across all states and Union Territories.

In this special episode on the assembly elections, Moneycontrol's Aakriti Handa assesses how the economies of both states fared under the outgoing governments.

Watch the video for more.

 

First Published on Oct 17, 2019 09:36 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #Haryana Assembly Polls 2019 #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #video

