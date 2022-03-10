Assembly Election Results | Bhagwant Mann wins Dhuri seat by 45,000 votes, set to be AAP's first Punjab CM

“People's mandate as to in whose hands will they place the reins of the future of their children, youth, elderlies for the next 5 years is locked in the machines (EVMs). Results will come on 10th, we will accept the mandate of people,” says Bhagwant Mann, AAP's CM candidate for Punjab. “What calculation? We are getting more than 80 seats. They (the rest of the parties that contested Punjab elections) can sit down and calculate among themselves,” he added.

Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Singh Mann won from Dhuri seat by a margin of over 45,000 votes.

Mann bagged 65,858 votes defeated his closest rival and Congress MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy who bagged 20,767 votes. Akali Dal’s Parkash Chand Garg got 5,226 votes, according to Election Commission of India numbers.

In 2017, the constituency witnessed a tough fight with Congress' Goldy eventually emerging winner, defeating AAP’s Jasvir Singh Jassi Sekhon by 2,811 votes.

Comedian-turned-politician, Mann, 48, is a two-time Member of Parliament (MP) from Sangrur, which comes in Punjab's electorally decisive Malwa belt. With Mann, the AAP's CM face, in the fray, this contest was closely watched.

Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is all set to unseated Congress in the Punjab Assembly election as it was leading at 91 seats. The Congress party was leading in 16 seats while the Akali Dal-BSP alliance on 06 seats.

AAP had finished second to the Congress in 2017 by bagging 20 seats and thus became the principle opposition party in its first attempt in Punjab. With win in Punjab, AAP will now be power in two states giving a push to its national ambitions.

Born in Satoj village of Sangrur district in 1973, Mann was a comedian and an actor before jumping into politics. He shot to prominence for his sense of humour in 2008 when he competed in the Great Indian Laughter Challenge on Star Plus. He has also acted in National Award-winning Film 'Main Maa Punjab Dee' directed by Balwant Dullat.