Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates | Bhupendra Patel leads with over 23,000 votes

December 08, 2022 / 08:43 AM IST

Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates | Hardik Patel, Alpesh Thakor and Jignesh Mevani among star candidates in Gujarat

In the 2017 Gujarat assembly elections, the troika of Hardki Patel, Alpesh Thakor and Jignesh Mevani helped Congress give a close fight to the BJP.

But this time, 2 of these 3 leaders are on the saffron side.

Hardik Patel is fighting on the BJP's ticket and Gandhinagar South from where Alpesh Thakor is fighting as the saffron party candidate.

Jignesh Mevani is contesting as the Congress candidate from Vadgam seat in Banaskantha district