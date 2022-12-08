Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates | Bhupendra Patel leads with over 23,000 votes

Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: While the Bharatiya Janata Party is predicted to sweep the Gujarat Election Result 2022, all eyes are on the Aam Aadmi Party as Arvind Kejriwal looks set for a “Gujarat boost" to its national ambition. The AAP has so far been a state party and not a national one. The outcome of the Gujarat Election Result 2022 will determine the fate of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party’s national ambition.
Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The BJP is eyeing a record seventh straight term in Gujarat as the stage is set for counting of votes on Thursday for the Assembly elections in the two states. The counting of votes for Gujarat assembly elections will commence at 8am with postal ballots to be taken up first. Exit polls have predicted a big majority for the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) in Gujarat and if these projections are any indication the saffron party is all set to retain power in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah for the seventh consecutive term. The BJP, which won 99 seats in the 2017 polls, is projected to win in the range of 117-151 seats in a House of 182 and the Congress between 16 and 51 seats. It is also upbeat about the possibility of the AAP eating into Congress votes, which could be additionally beneficial for the saffron party. The best showing for the BJP in Gujarat came in 2002 when the party had won 127 seats in the 182-member state assembly. The poll outcome will determine if the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) gets a chance to establish itself as a pan-national party and a challenger to the BJP at the national level also. For the Congress, its role as the main challenger to the BJP is at stake and Thursday's results will show if the party's ‘silent campaign' has cut ice with people.
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: "How's the JOSH Gujarat?" asks Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi as BJP crosses 150-seat lead
As BJP leads in over 150 seats in trends, BJP leader and Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi took to twitter to share the state’s excitement. “How’s the JOSH Gujarat?” he asked.
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: BJP's vote share over 50%
BJP has amassed a vote share of 53.51% %, while Congress and AAP has garnered 26.65% and 13.19% from the votes counted so far in the state. In the previous Assembly election in 2017, the vote share of BJP and Congress stood at 49.05% and 41.44% respectively.
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: For the first time, the politics of education and health is making a mark in national politic, says Manish Sisodia
"Aam Aadmi Party is becoming a national party today with the votes of the people of Gujarat. For the first time, the politics of education and health is making a mark in national politics. Congratulations to the whole country for this," saidManish Sisodia in a tweet.
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: BJP candidate from Morbi, Kantilal Amrutia leads with a total of 10,156 votes.
He reportedly saved several people's lives during the Morbi bridge collapse in October.
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: Congress' promise of reviving the Old Pension Scheme' loses its charm
BJP's performance in Gujarat and the tight race in HP shows that Congress'promise of reviving the Old Pension Scheme has not cut much ice with the electorate
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: AAP candidate Karshanbhai Karmur leads
AAP candidate Karshanbhai Karmur leading with a total of 4582 votes so far, in Jamnagar North. Congress' Bipendrasinh Chatursinh Jadeja trailing on second & BJP's Rivaba Jadeja on the third position.
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi leads from Majura
Harsh Sanghavi is the Home Minister of Gujarat who rose from the ranks as a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha office-bearer. He is contesting from Majura constituency in Surat district against AAP’s PVS Sarma and Congress’ Balwant Shantilal Jain.
Follow the latest trends coming out of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh on the News18 Election Tracker
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: Celebration shots from BJP HQ in Gujarat
Mahendrasinh Vaghela, son of former Gujarat chief minister Shankersinh Vaghela, who left the BJP to join Congress in October this year is trailing in Bayad against BJP's Bhikhiben Girvatsinh Parmar.
Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Election Commission's trends for Gujarat
GujaratElection Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Alpesh Thakor leading in Gandhi Nagar south and Jigesh Mevani leading in Vadgam
Gujarat Election Results 2022 Live Updates| Rivaba Jadeja loses
Gujarat Election Results 2022 Live Updates| BJP's Hardik Patel leading in the Viramgam Assembly seat, Congress leader Lakhabhai Bharwad trailing
Gujarat Election Results 2022 Live Updates| How close will BJP get to Congress’s all-time high of 149 seats in 1985?
The base of India’s most powerful politicians remains their home state and Narendra Modi is no different. The recent frenetic poll campaign in Gujarat was geared not so much towards winning the elections in the state but winning it comprehensively. Popular as the BJP government is in Gujarat, or when Modi was the state chief minister, it is yet to achieve the heights that the earlier Congress governments in Gujarat scaled. In 1985, Madhavsinh Solanki won a spectacular 149 out of 182 assembly seats. Riding on what came to be known as the KHAM coalition – a rainbow alliance of Kasythriya, Muslim, Harijan and Adivasis – it was pretty much the hey day of the Congress. The BJP, which won 99 seats in the 2017 assembly elections, is expected to win anywhere between 117-151 seats, according to exit polls. BJP’s best showing in Gujarat was in 2002 when the new chief minister, Narendra Modi, won 127 out of 182 assembly seats. How close will the BJP get to the Congress all time best? It should be clear in a few hours from now.
Gujarat Election Results 2022 Live Updates| BJP will break all records, says Purnesh Modi
As BJP is leading in over 100 seats in the early trends, Gujarat minister and BJP candidate from Surat West Purnesh Modi said BJP will break all records and get the maximum number of seats and the highest voting percentage.
Gujarat Election Results 2022 Live Updates| AAP state president Gopal Italia leading in Katargam
Gujarat Election Result 2022 Live Updates| Hardik Patel leading in the first round of vote counting
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel leading in Ghatlodiya. BJP leading on 3 seats in Ahmedabad
Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates | Hardik Patel, Alpesh Thakor and Jignesh Mevani among star candidates in Gujarat
In the 2017 Gujarat assembly elections, the troika of Hardki Patel, Alpesh Thakor and Jignesh Mevani helped Congress give a close fight to the BJP.
But this time, 2 of these 3 leaders are on the saffron side.
Hardik Patel is fighting on the BJP's ticket and Gandhinagar South from where Alpesh Thakor is fighting as the saffron party candidate.
Jignesh Mevani is contesting as the Congress candidate from Vadgam seat in Banaskantha district
Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates | Counting centre at LD Engineering College
182 counting observers and as many election officers along with 494 assistant election officers on duty for the entire counting process.
A three-tier security system has been ensured at all the counting centres with local police and personnel of State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) and Central Armed Police Force (CAPF).
Gujarat Election Result 2022 Live Updates: Exit polls show majority in favour of BJP
The exit polls had predicted a major win for the BJP, putting it at the helm for another five years and for its seventh term. Gujarat has been a stronghold of the BJP for as many as 27 years and the people in the state can’t seem to get enough of the saffron party. While AAP is debuting in the Gujarat Election 2022, the exit polls have predicted a nice launch for it in the BJP-ruled state, owing to its growing popularity across Indian states. Congress, which has remained busy preparing for the 2024 Lok Sabha election, is hoping its ‘silent protest’ would help its luck in Gujarat. Let’s see what the exit polls say about the ruling BJP, the main opposition Congress and the debutant AAP in Gujarat.
Gujarat Election Result 2022 Live Updates: Counting of votes begin, visuals from Government Commerce College in Gandhinagar.
Gujarat Election Result 2022 Live Updates: BJP leads on 8 seats, Congress on 2
As postal ballot votes are counted in Gujarat, initial numbers are reporting that BJP is leading eight seats while Congress is leading in two.
Gujarat Election Result 2022 Live Updates: Morbi election results 2022 | Counting of votes underway amid tight security
Altogether 182 counting observers and as many election officers along with 494 assistant election officers will be on duty for the entire counting process, election commission official said. A three-tier security system has been ensured at all the counting centres with local police and personnel of State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) and Central Armed Police Force (CAPF).
How BJP, Congress fared in Gujarat election 2017
The Gujarat Assembly Election 2017 was a neck-and-neck battle between the ruling BJP and the main opposition Congress. In the Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2017, the BJP had won 99 constituencies, while the Congress had bagged 77 seats. The Independent candidates had won six seats.
Gujarat Election Result 2022 Live Updates: BJP Chief Ministers over the years
Gujarat Election Result 2022 Live Updates: BJP hoping to set new records in Gujarat, Himachal
Victory in Gujarat will make it the only party other than the Communist Party of India (Marxist) to have won seven straight Assembly elections
On the other hand, no party has won a back-to-back election in Himachal Pradesh after 1985.
Gujarat Election Result 2022 Live Updates: Number of women candidates in election
Gujarat Election Result 2022 Live Updates: BJP eyes new record, Congress, AAP hopeful
Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's Live coverage of Gujarat Assembly Election Live Updates. Stay tuned for the latest updates and more!