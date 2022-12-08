 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates | Bhupendra Patel leads with over 23,000 votes

Dec 08, 2022 / 10:24 AM IST

Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: While the Bharatiya Janata Party is predicted to sweep the Gujarat Election Result 2022, all eyes are on the Aam Aadmi Party as Arvind Kejriwal looks set for a “Gujarat boost" to its national ambition. The AAP has so far been a state party and not a national one. The outcome of the Gujarat Election Result 2022 will determine the fate of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party’s national ambition.

Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The BJP is eyeing a record seventh straight term in Gujarat as the stage is set for counting of votes on Thursday for the Assembly elections in the two states. The counting of votes for Gujarat assembly elections will commence at 8am with postal ballots to be taken up first. Exit polls have predicted a big majority for the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) in Gujarat and if these projections are any indication the saffron party is all set to retain power in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah for the seventh consecutive term. The BJP, which won 99 seats in the 2017 polls, is projected to win in the range of 117-151 seats in a House of 182 and the Congress between 16 and 51 seats. It is also upbeat about the possibility of the AAP eating into Congress votes, which could be additionally beneficial for the saffron party. The best showing for the BJP in Gujarat came in 2002 when the party had won 127 seats in the 182-member state assembly. The poll outcome will determine if the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) gets a chance to establish itself as a pan-national party and a challenger to the BJP at the national level also. For the Congress, its role as the main challenger to the BJP is at stake and Thursday's results will show if the party's ‘silent campaign' has cut ice with people.

December 08, 2022 / 10:23 AM IST

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: "How's the JOSH Gujarat?" asks Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi as BJP crosses 150-seat lead


As BJP leads in over 150 seats in trends, BJP leader and Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi took to twitter to share the state’s excitement. “How’s the JOSH Gujarat?” he asked.

December 08, 2022 / 10:20 AM IST

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: BJP's vote share over 50%

BJP has amassed a vote share of 53.51% %, while Congress and AAP has garnered 26.65% and 13.19% from the votes counted so far in the state. In the previous Assembly election in 2017, the vote share of BJP and Congress stood at 49.05% and 41.44% respectively.

December 08, 2022 / 10:18 AM IST

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: For the first time, the politics of education and health is making a mark in national politic, says Manish Sisodia

"Aam Aadmi Party is becoming a national party today with the votes of the people of Gujarat. For the first time, the politics of education and health is making a mark in national politics. Congratulations to the whole country for this," saidManish Sisodia in a tweet.

December 08, 2022 / 10:16 AM IST

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: BJP candidate from Morbi, Kantilal Amrutia leads with a total of 10,156 votes.

He reportedly saved several people's lives during the Morbi bridge collapse in October.

December 08, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: Congress' promise of reviving the Old Pension Scheme' loses its charm

BJP's performance in Gujarat and the tight race in HP shows that Congress'promise of reviving the Old Pension Scheme has not cut much ice with the electorate

December 08, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: AAP candidate Karshanbhai Karmur leads

AAP candidate Karshanbhai Karmur leading with a total of 4582 votes so far, in Jamnagar North. Congress' Bipendrasinh Chatursinh Jadeja trailing on second & BJP's Rivaba Jadeja on the third position.

December 08, 2022 / 09:53 AM IST

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates:  State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi leads from Majura

Harsh Sanghavi is the Home Minister of Gujarat who rose from the ranks as a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha office-bearer. He is contesting from Majura constituency in Surat district against AAP’s PVS Sarma and Congress’ Balwant Shantilal Jain.

December 08, 2022 / 09:47 AM IST

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates:

Follow the latest trends coming out of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh on the News18 Election Tracker

December 08, 2022 / 09:36 AM IST

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates:  Celebration shots from BJP HQ in Gujarat

December 08, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST

Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: 

Mahendrasinh Vaghela, son of former Gujarat chief minister Shankersinh Vaghela, who left the BJP to join Congress in October this year is trailing in Bayad against BJP's Bhikhiben Girvatsinh Parmar.