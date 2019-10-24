App
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2019 08:02 PM IST

Assembly Election Result | Maharashtra, Haryana victories rare, will scale new heights of development: PM Modi

"Haryana on its own is a miraculous victory because usually these days a government does not get elected again," PM Modi said during his address

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Hailing the leadership of Haryana and Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he was convinced that under Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, both states "will scale new heights of developments in the time to come".

"These victories are rare as they (BJP governments in Maharashtra and Haryana) have managed to retain power and emerge as single-largest parties," PM Modi said while addressing BJP workers at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

"Haryana on its own is a miraculous victory because usually these days a government does not get elected again. In this atmosphere, it is a big thing that we have come back as the party with maximum number of the seats," PM Modi said.

Close

The BJP had won or was leading on 104 seats and Sena on 57 seats out of the total 288 Assembly seats in Maharashtra as counting was underway for the state polls. Similarly, in Haryana, the BJP had won or was leading in 40 assembly seats out of the total 90.

related news

"Before 2014, BJP was always a junior party of the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. For 50 years, no CM was able to serve the people for a full five-year term. Devendra Fadnavis got the opportunity to serve for full five years. Maharashtra and, especially Mumbai, contribute immensely to the country’s economy. Political stability is important there," PM Modi said.

"Now that you have given us the opportunity to serve you again, I would like to assure people of both states that we will work harder than before," PM Modi said.

Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.

First Published on Oct 24, 2019 08:02 pm

